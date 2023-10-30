Smith Names Megan Pedigo Vice President of Global Supply Chain Assurance

We are excited to see Megan continue to grow within Smith as she takes on this new, expanded role with our company. Post this

Megan joined Smith's Houston Operations department in 2000 as a coordinator for the company's regional offices. She relocated to Amsterdam and was named EU Director of Operations in 2008. She returned to Houston three years later and joined the company's Purchasing team, where she helped integrate her operational expertise into Smith's global purchasing strategy. She was named to her most recent role of Director of Purchasing – Services/Peripherals in 2021.

"Megan's career at Smith has equipped her with a unique perspective, as it has spanned both the Operations and Trading functions within our company," said Art Figueroa, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Smith. "This experience has given her the insight that is required to delve into complex and difficult issues that arise within our business. She is smart, dedicated, versatile, and never shies away from challenging situations."

Throughout her tenure, Megan has driven numerous initiatives to support the company's commitment to continuous improvement.

"Megan embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Smith by looking around, seeing what is not done, becoming an expert on the subject, and taking Smith to the next level," said Jennifer Kabbara, President, Americas at Smith. "Smith is a leader among all independent distributors in terms of supply chain protection due to her continuous efforts on vendor management, application-specific testing protocols, and systemization of our trading platform. Her tireless pursuits help protect Smith and our customers and ensure we are in compliance with all relevant regulations, and these successes shine through when our customers and certifying bodies come to audit us. In collaboration with a tremendous interdepartmental team, Megan's contributions far outpace any of our competitors. She has changed the landscape of Smith, and we are better for it."

Known for her business acumen and in-depth knowledge of Smith's products, services, and systems, Megan has consistently been a go-to person when challenging issues arise.

"During her 20-plus years at Smith, Megan has been instrumental in shaping Smith's vendor development and trading and operational platforms," said Thuy Tran, Chief Risk Officer at Smith. "She takes every challenge and works tirelessly, no matter the hour, to deliver an effective solution. Megan's promotion recognizes the vital role she has played and continues to play in strengthening Smith's leading position in the industry."

Her focus on cross-department collaboration and regional growth and development will help to foster a more robust and resilient supply chain that can quickly adapt to ever-evolving market shifts.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Megan on a daily basis, and no matter what situation is put in front of her, she always uses a strategic thought process to determine the best course of action for Smith," said Todd Snow, Vice President of Global Purchasing at Smith. "Megan does not ask for responsibility; she takes it. She takes ownership of everything that hits her desk. Her ability to navigate both the vendor and customer sides of every deal is unmatched at Smith, and she has helped take our vendor development and rating initiatives to the next level. Megan combines a strong level of business acumen with best-in-class organizational skills and attention to detail to navigate all internal and external enhancements to our supply chain. We are excited to see Megan continue to grow within Smith as she takes on this new, expanded role with our company."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 713.430.2141, [email protected], www.smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith