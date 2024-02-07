Smith Names Mike Mercado Chief Information Security Officer

I look forward to supporting [Smith's] efforts through ongoing employee training, infrastructure enhancements, and protocol review and revision. Post this

Mike joined Smith in 2012 as Senior Systems Administrator before being named Director of Infrastructure and Information Security in 2021. Throughout his tenure, Mike has helped to develop Smith's security measures and keep cybersecurity at the forefront of Smith's business initiatives and processes. His broad expertise and systematic approach will support his efforts to promote security awareness and achieve ISO 27001 certification later this year.

"Mike brings more than a decade of knowledge, dedication, and experience to this new role," said Matt Hartzell, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith. "As head of infrastructure for so long, Mike has come to be known throughout Smith as the guy who can be trusted to make technology equipment work for us. Always calm under pressure, people like and respect Mike's ability to provide impeccable service with a smile. He and his team prize prompt delivery of working solutions, and his learning curve on cybersecurity has been steep and strong. I am confident in his ability to ensure Smith sets the standard for quality and security—both in components and technological infrastructure."

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

