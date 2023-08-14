Smith Names Mike Sutter General Manager of Its New York City Office

I look forward to building upon the enduring connections we've made—both inside and outside the office—and taking our team to the next level. Tweet this

Mike joined Smith in 2004 as an Account Manager in the New York office. He was named to his most recent role of Trading Manager in 2012. His decades of experience in the industry and emphasis on relationship building will support his team's efforts to provide tailored, innovative solutions to Smith's customers worldwide. Mike is succeeding Anthony Chilelli, who served as the office's General Manager since its opening 20 years ago and was recently named Smith's Vice President of Business Development, North America.

"Mike is a pillar to rely on and one of the most trustworthy people I know," said Anthony. "I am confident the New York office is in the right hands to amplify our successes and help our customers effectively navigate the dynamic semiconductor supply chain."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 713.430.2141, rwitmer@nfsmith.com

SOURCE Smith