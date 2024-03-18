Smith Names Rachael Winfrey Director of Learning and Development

I look forward to developing Smith-first learning and development initiatives that serve our employees' abilities to adapt and perform at the highest levels in an extremely dynamic industry requiring a growth mindset, innovation, and agility. Post this

Rachael joined Smith in 2020 as Learning and Development Manager. With experience in adult learning theory, model validation, and applied science, Rachael has helped implement strategic models for the unique needs of Smith's global employees while furthering the department's day-to-day initiatives. Her deep skills in cognitive behavior and adult learning have informed the solid instructional design within the company's online-learning platform, Smith University. The content's social-science-backed design ensures the creation of innovative learning and promotes career development by deepening employees' critical business acumen and industry-specific market and technical knowledge. Rachael will continue to liaise between departments and will report directly to Lisa Cairns, Vice President of Learning and Development.

"Rachael is constantly setting the bar for excellence by multiplying the impact of our Learning and Development teams through keen project scoping and management," said Lisa. "As she steps into this new role leading all three branches of Learning and Development, I am more than confident she will continue to enhance the learning experience of our workforce, develop the deep, data-driven understanding of Smith employees' knowledge needs, and tackle critical issues while building strong relationships across our global offices."

