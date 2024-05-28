Smith Names Ricky Chung General Manager of Its Tokyo Office

Our deep market expertise and innovative supply chain solutions position us for substantial growth as a company, and I look forward to supporting my team as we continue to drive Smith's upward momentum and success worldwide. Post this

Ricky first joined Smith in 2017 as an International Account Representative in the company's Seoul office. He was named to his most recent role of Trading Manager in 2023. Ricky's collaborative leadership style and experience working with a broad Japanese customer base will help support Smith's strategic initiatives.

"Ricky closely studies global market trends and swiftly adapts to mitigate emerging challenges for his customers and his team members," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC. "I look forward to his continued success as we build our presence in Japan and the greater APAC region."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

