Smith Names Terry Fu Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality, APAC

Terry joined Smith as a receptionist in October 1999. She later joined the Operations team as an Import/Export Coordinator in 2004 before being promoted to Operations Manager and then Director of Operations in 2014. In her most recent role as Vice President of Operations and Counterfeit Detection, Asia, Terry played a vital role in expanding the company's presence in Singapore, kickstarting its operational activities, and acting as a stabilizing force to Smith's team members and customer base.

"Terry has been the glue that has held our Operations team together during the turbulent times we've experienced over the last few years," said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. "In the midst of a global pandemic, we jumped straight into an unprecedented shortage situation, and Terry and her team efficiently and effectively managed the influx while maintaining order in a high-pressure situation. She has been a constant force and has always led with a Smith-first mentality. I am confident in Terry's ability to take on this role and continue to exude excellent leadership with integrity and grit."

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

