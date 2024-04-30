Smith Opens First South America Sales Office in São Paulo, Brazil

The Brazilian market has always been vital to Smith, and it serves as a great opportunity to increase our support with the deployment of our local sales team. This strategic move will bolster Smith's global expansion and allow us to provide the best service to our customer base. Post this

"The Brazilian market has always been vital to Smith, and it serves as a great opportunity to increase our support with the deployment of our local sales team," said Renato Souza, Vice President of Global Business Development. "This strategic move will bolster Smith's global expansion and allow us to provide the best service to our customer base."

Brazil has become a key nesting ground for numerous startups and leading technology companies. The flourishing market represents a large portion of the country's gross domestic product and continues to grow as more startups burst onto the scene, making São Paulo a strategic location for developing new and existing partnerships.

"Establishing an office to build these customer relationships is fundamental to our success in São Paulo and South America," said Jennifer Kabbara, President, Americas. "Brazil provides us with the presence we need to leverage those long-lasting partnerships and strengthen Smith's leadership in the semiconductor sphere."

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

