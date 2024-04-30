Smith Opens First South America Sales Office in São Paulo, Brazil

The new location provides an innovative landscape for prosperous collaboration and partnerships.
HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in São Paulo, Brazil. The new office will facilitate collaboration with the company's global partners and position the company near emerging tech giants in the region.
With 21 sales offices worldwide, the São Paulo office is Smith's first in South America. The new location will help to embed the leading distributor's footprint in a region currently experiencing tremendous growth in a variety of technology markets, including automotive, cybersecurity, consumer electronics, and artificial intelligence. As the largest city in Brazil, São Paulo will augment the company's multinational alliances and ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers around the world.
"The Brazilian market has always been vital to Smith, and it serves as a great opportunity to increase our support with the deployment of our local sales team," said Renato Souza, Vice President of Global Business Development. "This strategic move will bolster Smith's global expansion and allow us to provide the best service to our customer base."
Brazil has become a key nesting ground for numerous startups and leading technology companies. The flourishing market represents a large portion of the country's gross domestic product and continues to grow as more startups burst onto the scene, making São Paulo a strategic location for developing new and existing partnerships.
"Establishing an office to build these customer relationships is fundamental to our success in São Paulo and South America," said Jennifer Kabbara, President, Americas. "Brazil provides us with the presence we need to leverage those long-lasting partnerships and strengthen Smith's leadership in the semiconductor sphere."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.
