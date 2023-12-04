Smith Opens New Sales Office in Detroit

The new office space will bolster customer relationships in the region

HOUSTON, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Detroit, Michigan. The new office will further expand the company's North American footprint and provide tailored support to local customers.

Michigan is an emerging leader within the semiconductor supply chain. The state has made recent investments in the industry to ensure the success of future innovators breaking ground in the area. Vast improvements are underway at a rapid pace in sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics.

To lead the office, Smith has named Roger Veteto as General Manager. Roger joined the company in 1996 as a Major Accounts Coordinator at the company's Houston headquarters. His extensive tenure supporting some of Smith's top salespeople will be instrumental in building and developing the location's team.

"Detroit provides a significant opportunity for Smith to establish its presence in this major manufacturing region, and we look forward to quickly building a strong local team," said Roger. "In addition to gaining traction with new customers, I look forward to cross-functional collaboration between offices as we strengthen and grow the dynamic business relationships with our existing local partners."

Since the United States' implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act, manufacturing in Michigan has increased, creating an abundance of chip facilities and electric-vehicle battery plants. This has prompted the production of cutting-edge technologies and innovation, making it the ideal location for global leaders in the industry.

"Michigan represents robust business opportunities in key manufacturing sectors for Smith," said Jennifer Kabbara, President, Americas at Smith. "Under Roger's tenured guidance, we are confident that the office will strive to expand Smith's top-level service to current and future customers in the region."

