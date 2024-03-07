Smith Publicity Announces 2024 Book Marketing Scholarship

We are thrilled to offer this annual book marketing scholarship to one dedicated student and are grateful to be a small part of supporting their pursuit of higher education. Post this

To apply, students must write a compelling 1,000-1,500-word essay complete with a cover letter listing the student's name, school, and graduation year. The 2024 essay prompt is: "What contemporary book (any genre; published between 2014-2024) should be required reading for all high school students? Why? What did you take away from the book, and how did it change the way you see the world?"

The required persuasive essay reflects the work of the award-winning book publicity agency Smith Publicity. Its book publicists must be strong, persuasive writers to be effective marketers. The team at Smith will review and judge submissions based on the quality of content and the applicant's effective use of logos, pathos, and ethos.

"In our business, being able to write persuasively is an absolute must," says Smith Publicity President Marissa Eigenbrood, "And, of course, we are book publicists, so we are always interested in hearing about 'must-reads.' We look forward to reviewing all submissions and, ultimately, awarding this year's scholarship to the winner!"

Smith Publicity CEO Sandy Poirier Smith adds, "We are thrilled to offer this annual book marketing scholarship to one dedicated student and are grateful to be a small part of supporting their pursuit of higher education."

For complete application instructions, please visit the 2024 Book Marketing Scholarship page on the Smith Publicity website. All applicants must submit their entries using the official entry form by May 15, 2024. The 2024 Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship winner will be notified by June 28, 2024.

