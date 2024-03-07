Smith Publicity Announces 2024 Book Marketing Scholarship

Annual Scholarship Contest Recognizes Excellence in Persuasive Writing, Awarding $2500 to the Best Submission
CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith Publicity, the leading book marketing firm in the publishing industry, has announced that the submission period for its 2024 Book Marketing Scholarship has opened and will remain open until May 15, 2024.
The Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship is awarded to one high school senior or undergraduate college/university student in the United States.
To apply, students must write a compelling 1,000-1,500-word essay complete with a cover letter listing the student's name, school, and graduation year. The 2024 essay prompt is: "What contemporary book (any genre; published between 2014-2024) should be required reading for all high school students? Why? What did you take away from the book, and how did it change the way you see the world?"
The required persuasive essay reflects the work of the award-winning book publicity agency Smith Publicity. Its book publicists must be strong, persuasive writers to be effective marketers. The team at Smith will review and judge submissions based on the quality of content and the applicant's effective use of logos, pathos, and ethos.
"In our business, being able to write persuasively is an absolute must," says Smith Publicity President Marissa Eigenbrood, "And, of course, we are book publicists, so we are always interested in hearing about 'must-reads.' We look forward to reviewing all submissions and, ultimately, awarding this year's scholarship to the winner!"
Smith Publicity CEO Sandy Poirier Smith adds, "We are thrilled to offer this annual book marketing scholarship to one dedicated student and are grateful to be a small part of supporting their pursuit of higher education."
For complete application instructions, please visit the 2024 Book Marketing Scholarship page on the Smith Publicity website. All applicants must submit their entries using the official entry form by May 15, 2024. The 2024 Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship winner will be notified by June 28, 2024.
About Smith Publicity
Smith Publicity is the leading book marketing firm in the publishing industry today, having worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team creates campaigns for authors, from first-time self-published authors to New York Times bestsellers. Its continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to the firm's uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate.
www.SmithPublicity.com – [email protected]
Media Contact
Olivia McCoy, Smith Publicity Inc., 1 (856) 489-8654 1022, [email protected], https://www.smithpublicity.com/
SOURCE Smith Publicity Inc.
Share this article