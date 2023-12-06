Smith Publicity Named To PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List for Third Consecutive Year

Leading Book Marketing Company Smith Publicity is on the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List for the Third Year in a Row
CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith Publicity, a leading book marketing agency in the publishing industry, announces that it has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for 2024. This is the third consecutive year that Smith Publicity has been recognized as one of "the most innovative PR and communications firms in the business," according to PRNEWS.
In addition to Smith Publicity's unwavering dedication to service, partnership, and results for every author and publisher they work with, the valuable insight and education that the company has focused on offering truly sets them apart. In 2023, Smith Publicity continued their well-received webinar series—launched in 2022—by hosting four free webinars on various industry topics which were attended by hundreds in total. Smith Publicity also presented at various industry events and conferences, including in-person at IBPA's Publishing University in San Diego, California.
Smith Publicity has also demonstrated a commitment to the growth and well-being of their team by offering opportunities for continued learning, leadership, work-life balance, and much more that is not only appreciated by staff but allows them to most effectively serve their clients.
"We are honored to be named to this prestigious list for the third year and to be in such good company," said Sandy Poirier Smith, CEO of Smith Publicity. "Each year, Smith Publicity works to raise the bar in terms of our services and offerings in an ever-evolving industry for the benefit of our valued authors, publishers, and partners. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to industry education and emphasis on well-being, and look forward to what lies ahead in 2024."
Smith Publicity credits their team of creative minds and innovators for delivering exceptional results year after year.
Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today, having worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team creates campaigns for authors from first-time self-published authors to New York Times bestsellers. Its continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to the firm's uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate. www.SmithPublicity.com – [email protected]
