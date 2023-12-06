Smith Publicity Named To PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List for Third Consecutive Year

We are honored to be named to this prestigious list for the third year and to be in such good company. Each year, Smith Publicity works to raise the bar in terms of our services and offerings in an ever-evolving industry for the benefit of our valued authors, publishers, and partners. Post this

Smith Publicity has also demonstrated a commitment to the growth and well-being of their team by offering opportunities for continued learning, leadership, work-life balance, and much more that is not only appreciated by staff but allows them to most effectively serve their clients.

"We are honored to be named to this prestigious list for the third year and to be in such good company," said Sandy Poirier Smith, CEO of Smith Publicity. "Each year, Smith Publicity works to raise the bar in terms of our services and offerings in an ever-evolving industry for the benefit of our valued authors, publishers, and partners. We are thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to industry education and emphasis on well-being, and look forward to what lies ahead in 2024."

Smith Publicity credits their team of creative minds and innovators for delivering exceptional results year after year.

Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today, having worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team creates campaigns for authors from first-time self-published authors to New York Times bestsellers. Its continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to the firm's uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate. www.SmithPublicity.com – [email protected]

