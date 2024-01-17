Smith Publicity to Host First Webinar of 2024 on Bestseller Lists on Wednesday January 24, 2024 at 2pm

There's no question that bestseller lists and their purpose is changing, and with this webinar, we aim to review the current state of these lists, discuss which elements of an author brand best support becoming a bestseller, and explore what the future may hold for bestseller lists. Post this

Register Now to Attend Online

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DWOWjhOrTsSABPOYcmJKfQ

"Behind the Bestseller: A Look at the Inner Workings and Evolving Nature of Bestseller Lists." on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 2 pm EST

In addition to the insight and behind-the-scenes look provided during the live webinar, there will be a Q&A portion of the webinar during which attendees can ask their pressing questions about bestseller lists. The webinar will be recorded so that those who are unable to attend live will be able to view the session at their convenience.

"There's no question that bestseller lists and their purpose is changing, and with this webinar, we aim to review the current state of these lists, discuss which elements of an author brand best support becoming a bestseller, and explore what the future may hold for bestseller lists," says Eigenbrood.

Now entering the third year, the Smith Publicity webinar series supports the agency's commitment to making book marketing knowledge more widely available online to authors, publishers, and other industry professionals. Each session is led by a veteran book marketing professional from the Smith Publicity team, who is joined by either internal members or external partners depending on the topic.

