Smith Publicity to Host Upcoming Webinar Covering Literary Law

We understand that the writing and publishing processes go far beyond an author sharing their story, and we hope bringing in trusted experts to shed light on some of these complex and rapidly evolving matters will help empower authors. Post this

Register Now to Attend Online

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AkRY0zcKRNCg9OythbsIMw#/registration

Literary Law 101: What Authors Should Know About Contracts, Copyright, AI and More.

Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023 02:00 PM EST

Hosted by Smith Publicity's Vice President of Business Development, Corinne Moulder, the discussion will also include answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about literary law. This topic can feel complicated and foreign to authors. Attendees will walk away with a better understanding of what they should keep top of mind when it comes to the legalities of writing and publishing.

"We understand that the writing and publishing processes go far beyond an author sharing their story, and we hope bringing in trusted experts to shed light on some of these complex and rapidly evolving matters will help empower authors," says Moulder.

Each Smith Publicity webinar is led by a veteran book marketing professional from the Smith Publicity team, who is joined by either internal members or external partners, depending on the topic. Every session is recorded for future viewing. The webinars support Smith Publicity's commitment to making book publicity and marketing knowledge more widely available online to authors, publishers, and others connected to the field.

About Smith Publicity

Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today. It has worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team of publicists creates campaigns for authors ranging from first-time self-published writers to New York Times bestsellers. The firm's continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to its uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate.

Complete information about Smith Publicity, its staff, and services is available at https://www.smithpublicity.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Tucker, Smith Publicity Inc., 1 (856) 489-8654 1014, [email protected], https://www.smithpublicity.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Smith Publicity Inc.