Smith Receives Great Place to Work® Korea Certification™

Smith was also recently named to Comparably's lists for Best Compensation, Best Perks & Benefits, and Happiest Employees. The company places heave emphasis on training and development to promote employee growth and retention and provides a variety of tools, resources, and services to help employees plan their career development.

With more than 20 offices worldwide, Smith employees build friendships across continents and cultures. The company provides a wide variety of teambuilding and social opportunities—such as milestone anniversary events, contests, and corporate social responsibility activities—to increase cohesion and collaboration among employees during the workday. Team members are also consistently recognized for their unique and innovative contributions.

"Smith cultivates a spirit of entrepreneurialism and rewards those who take initiative and seize opportunities," said Minji Hong, President, APAC at Smith. "We value ambition and determination to drive new ideas and innovation, and those traits in our employees are an important factor in our success."

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In more than 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

