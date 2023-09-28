Smith Receives Three Awards From Comparably

We celebrate the exceptional talents and knowledge our team members bring to Smith each day, and we will continue to acknowledge the ways their efforts and accomplishments create a positive impact on our company. Tweet this

Smith offers exceptional benefits and compensation packages to its global employees, including top-tier medical coverage, generous retirement contributions, and flexible paid time off. Employees at the company's world headquarters in Houston enjoy daily access to an onsite fitness center, complete with full locker rooms, and regional employees can participate in the company's wellness reimbursement program, which helps offset the cost of gym memberships, fitness classes, and more. Additionally, Smith's salespeople earn uncapped commission on top of their competitive base pay.

The company also provides a wide variety of development, teambuilding, and social opportunities—such as milestone anniversary events, contests, and corporate social responsibility activities—to increase cohesion and collaboration among employees during the workday. Team members are also consistently recognized for their unique and innovative contributions.

"Smith's people are the keystone of our business," said Patti. "Their ideas, insights, and enthusiasm push us forward and help increase our efficiency and efficacy so that we can better serve our global customers. We celebrate the exceptional talents and knowledge our team members bring to Smith each day, and we will continue to acknowledge the ways their efforts and accomplishments create a positive impact on our company."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 7134302141, [email protected], www.smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith