Smith Relocates Its Regional Sales Office in Tokyo, Japan

The new office space accommodates a growing employee count and places the company near regional partners
HOUSTON , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the relocation of its sales office in Tokyo. The new office is more than four times larger to accommodate its growing employee base in the bustling city.
The company opened its Tokyo office last year to expand its Asian footprint and to support Japan's growing technology sector. The new complex is strategically located between major technology companies and government embassies and is at the center of a variety of dining and entertainment venues.
"Japan's commitment to technology advancement provides a valuable opportunity for Smith to
showcase our leading supply chain solutions and comprehensive quality program to the country's numerous tech-focused industries," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC. "This forward- thinking environment will foster creativity within our sales team and drive Smith's upward momentum."
The new office is located at:
Smith Japan GK
Akasaka Intercity 3F
1-11-44 Akasaka
Minato-ku, Tokyo, JP 107-0052
+81 3.3568.7500
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading
independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships
billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Rich Witmer, Smith, 7134302141, [email protected], https://smithweb.com/
SOURCE Smith
Share this article