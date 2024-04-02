Smith Relocates Its Regional Sales Office in Tokyo, Japan

"Japan's commitment to technology advancement provides a valuable opportunity for Smith to showcase our leading supply chain solutions and comprehensive quality program to the country's numerous tech-focused industries." Post this

showcase our leading supply chain solutions and comprehensive quality program to the country's numerous tech-focused industries," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC. "This forward- thinking environment will foster creativity within our sales team and drive Smith's upward momentum."

The new office is located at:

Smith Japan GK

Akasaka Intercity 3F

1-11-44 Akasaka

Minato-ku, Tokyo, JP 107-0052

+81 3.3568.7500

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading

independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships

billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

Media Contact

