Smith Relocates Its Sales Office in New York

"Over the past 20 years, our New York team has built a reputation of excellence through our strong customer relationships and drive for continuous improvement," said Mike Sutter, General Manager of the New York office. "Our new and expanded office will foster these critical ingredients to our success and demonstrates Smith's commitment to continuing our growth."

New York City is a global hub of business and commerce and serves as an epicenter for banking, finance, and world trade. Smith's office is located in Midtown Manhattan in the heart of the city's main central business district.

"Companies from all over the world have a presence in this city, and they rely on Smith's hands-on customer support to keep their supply chains moving," said Mike. "This strategic location positions us to further our current business ventures and explore new opportunities."

The new office address is:

One Penn Plaza

250 West 34th Street, Suite 4516

New York, NY, US 10119

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 7134302141, [email protected], www.smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith