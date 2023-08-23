Smith to Exhibit at Electronica India 2023 - Hall 5, Booth ED95

We look forward to building upon the top-tier support we continue to offer our customers in India and cultivating strategic partnerships with new players entering this key market. Tweet this

Smith representatives will be available in hall 5, booth ED95 to discuss the company's comprehensive service options, commitment to quality, and flexible excess inventory solutions.

"In the midst of ongoing geopolitical tensions, India has cemented its growing presence in the technology sphere," said Nikhil. "We look forward to building upon the top-tier support we continue to offer our customers in India and cultivating strategic partnerships with new players entering this key market."

WHAT: Electronica India 2023

WHEN: Wednesday, September 13 – Friday, September 15, 2023

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase, Hall 5, Booth ED95

Bangalore International Exhibition Centre

10th Mile, Tumkur Main Road

Bangalore, Karnataka, IN 562 123

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 7134302141, [email protected], www.smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith