Smith to Exhibit at the COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024 Show--Booth J1311a

"COMPUTEX TAIPEI is a key opportunity for our Smith team members to network with other industry professionals and connect with potential customers," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "We are elated to be exhibiting once again and look forward to sharing our 40 years of industry expertise to continue building our regional partnerships and supporting their supply chain needs."

WHAT: COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2024

WHEN: Monday, June 3, 2024 – Friday, June 7, 2024

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Hall 1, Booth J1311a

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

No. 1, Jingmao 2nd Road, Nangang District, Taipei City, TW 115

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks sixth among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, 713.430.2141, [email protected], https://smithweb.com/

