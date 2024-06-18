Smith to Showcase 40 Years of Intelligent Distribution™ at Electronica China 2024

"Our presence at Electronica China 2024 will be particularly meaningful as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of our Shanghai office and Smith's 40th year in business," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. Post this

"Our presence at Electronica China 2024 will be particularly meaningful as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of our Shanghai office and Smith's 40th year in business," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "We are looking forward to sharing with visitors how far we have come in our two decades in Shanghai and demonstrating to both new and existing customers how our global Trading team can provide fully customizable, end-to-end supply chain support to address their unique challenges."

Since attending last year's event, Smith has significantly expanded its footprint in Asia, opening a new operational hub in Singapore and a sales office in Tokyo. Overall, this year marks Smith's fourth year participating in Electronica China.

WHAT: Electronica China 2024

WHEN: Monday, July 8, 2024 – Wednesday, July 10, 2024

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Hall E5, Booth 5309

Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC)

No. 2345 Longyang Road

Pudong New Area

Shanghai, CN 201204

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Sara Tubbs, Smith, 713.430.2169, [email protected], smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith