Smith to Showcase Leading Supply Chain Solutions at electronica Munich 2024

"Smith has been in the business of providing tailored solutions to the industry's most complex supply chain challenges for more than 40 years," said Mark Bollinger, Smith's Chief Globalization Officer. "Our team of experts is excited to return to electronica Munich and share the many advancements we've made over the last two years with our global partners."

Event Highlights

Visitors to Smith's booth can also take part in some exciting events planned during the week:

40th Anniversary Celebration

On Wednesday, November 13, Smith will be hosting a birthday party to celebrate 40 years in business. Attendees are encouraged to stop by for a toast and sweet treat after lunch.

Podcast Day With Supply Chain Connect

On Thursday, November 14, Smith will be hosting a variety of activities at its booth from 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM in partnership with Supply Chain Connect. Team members from both organizations will engage with visitors, host an AirPods giveaway, and record a series of podcasts with Smith's thought leaders, who will discuss a range of timely topics and key issues:

Todd Burke , President of Global Business Development, will explore the evolving role of the independent distributor and how Smith has positioned itself as a global leader for more than 40 years.

, President of Global Business Development, will explore the evolving role of the independent distributor and how Smith has positioned itself as a global leader for more than 40 years. Todd Snow , Vice President of Global Purchasing, will discuss solutions for excess inventory, including SmithTrade™, the company's exclusive online marketplace for buying, bidding on, and selling excess inventory. He will also provide insights on expected market trends for 2025.

, Vice President of Global Purchasing, will discuss solutions for excess inventory, including SmithTrade™, the company's exclusive online marketplace for buying, bidding on, and selling excess inventory. He will also provide insights on expected market trends for 2025. Mark Bollinger , Chief Globalization Officer, will highlight the company's long-standing commitment to sustainability––explaining how it drives Smith's supply chain operations and why environmental conscientiousness is critical for partnerships in today's business landscape.

WHAT: electronica Munich 2024

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12 – Friday, November 15

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – Hall B5, Booth 331

Messe München

Am Messesee 2

Munich, DE 81829

ONSITE CONTACT: Rich Witmer, Senior Director of Marketing, [email protected].

For more information about Smith's participation in electronica Munich 2024 or to schedule a meeting with company representatives, visit Smith's electronica page.

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit http://www.smithweb.com to learn more.

