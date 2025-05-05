Smithland Pet & Garden Centers to Close All 13 Locations After 40 Years of Serving the Community

After four decades of serving loyal customers across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, Smithland Pet & Garden Centers—formerly known as myAgway and Dave's Soda and Pet City—has made the difficult decision to close all 13 of its retail locations. Founded on a love for pets, gardening, and backyard living, Smithland has become a beloved destination for generations of families—and their furry friends—looking for expert advice, premium products, and friendly service. From puppy food to perennials, wild bird seed to outdoor cooking & furniture, we have proudly helped our communities care for their homes, gardens, and animals since 1985.
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storewide closing sales will begin Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at all 13 Smithland Pet & Garden Centers. Customers are encouraged to visit and take advantage of significant markdowns on pet supplies, garden products, lawn care, and more as the company winds down its business operations. These sales are being conducted in partnership with Hilco Consumer-Retail, a leader in strategic retail solutions, to ensure a smooth and value-driven closing experience for our loyal customers.
Sale Details
- Just in time for Mother's Day, everything is on sale!
- Discounts are valid in stores only; purchasing via our website will no longer be supported
- All sales are final on purchases made on or after May 6, 2025.
- Returns can be made for purchases made prior to May 6, 2025 with receipt, only until May 20, 2025.
- The Smithland Rewards program accruals will be terminated effective May 12, 2025.
- Accepted Payment methods: Cash, Visa, MC, Amex, Discover, or Smithland Gift Cards.
- Checks will no longer be accepted beginning May 6, 2025.
- Smithland Gift Cards will not be sold after May 5, 2025.
- Store Fixtures and Equipment will be available for sale.
- Find a store nearest you: https://mysmithland.com/locations/
Our love for pets and plants has always been at the heart of Smithland—but it's our customers who have made it truly special. We'll miss every tail wag, garden tip, and friendly face. Join us in-store as we say farewell and celebrate a wonderful 40-year journey together.
