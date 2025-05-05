Smithland Pet & Garden Centers to Close All 13 Locations After 40 Years of Serving the Community

After four decades of serving loyal customers across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, Smithland Pet & Garden Centers—formerly known as myAgway and Dave's Soda and Pet City—has made the difficult decision to close all 13 of its retail locations. Founded on a love for pets, gardening, and backyard living, Smithland has become a beloved destination for generations of families—and their furry friends—looking for expert advice, premium products, and friendly service. From puppy food to perennials, wild bird seed to outdoor cooking & furniture, we have proudly helped our communities care for their homes, gardens, and animals since 1985.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storewide closing sales will begin Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at all 13 Smithland Pet & Garden Centers. Customers are encouraged to visit and take advantage of significant markdowns on pet supplies, garden products, lawn care, and more as the company winds down its business operations. These sales are being conducted in partnership with Hilco Consumer-Retail, a leader in strategic retail solutions, to ensure a smooth and value-driven closing experience for our loyal customers.

Sale Details