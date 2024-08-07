Smoky Mountain Cabin Rental Company Announces "Buy 2, Get 1" Travel Deal

From today through August 31st, guests booking a 2-night stay at one of the company's rental cabins will get an additional weeknight for free. Post this

Venture Resort's cabins are ideal for a quick getaway. Gatlinburg is just a three to four-hour drive from major cities like Nashville and Atlanta.

"With the Buy 2, Get 1 deal, you can add onto a weekend getaway, or make a nice mid-week vacation," says Rice.

The Buy 2, Get 1 special is available for weeknights only through 31 August. The free night will be credited to the least expensive evening of the guest's stay. Guests can visit the company's web site for promotion details.

Venture Resort's cabins feature full kitchens, large living rooms and game rooms with features like pool tables, air hockey tables and arcade games. Many larger cabins also have home theaters with big screen TVs. With amenities like these, the cabins are a vacation destination in themselves. All cabins are located just minutes from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Visitors can book learn more about the Buy 2, Get 1 special by visiting the company's web site at https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com/specials.php or by calling (866) 347-6659. The promotion is valid on remaining nights only and is not available for existing reservations.

About Venture Resorts

Venture Resorts is the largest luxury cabin rental agency in the Smoky Mountains, managing over 340 cabins within minutes of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and family-friendly attractions in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The company started life as Gatlinburg Falls Resort, but now rents cabins throughout the area.

For more information, call (866) 347-6659 or visit one of the company's web sites https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com or https://www.cabinsofpigeonforge.com.

Media Contact

Scott Rice, Venture Resorts, (865) 277-1160, [email protected], https://www.cabinsofthesmokymountains.com

