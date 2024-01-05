Smoky Mountain Wines Receive Tennessee State Distinctions

Several wineries in the Great Smoky Mountains area of Tennessee received the status of Quality Certified Wine by the state of Tennessee. The Quality Assurance Program (QAP) was created by the Tennessee Wine and Grape Board to recognize renowned wines in the state.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several wineries in the Great Smoky Mountains area of Tennessee received the status of Quality Certified Wine by the state of Tennessee. The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board, a governor-appointed board that supports the growth of the wine industry in the state, created the Quality Assurance Program (QAP) to recognize renowned wines in the state. To be eligible for the program, the wine must be "blended, cellared, produced, vinted, made, or prepared" in accordance with Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau regulations and bottled/packed by a Tennessee winery. The wine must then be assessed through laboratory analysis and independent judging and awarded a Silver medal or above to receive QAP recognition.