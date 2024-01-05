Smoky Mountain Wines Receive Tennessee State Distinctions

Several wineries in the Great Smoky Mountains area of Tennessee received the status of Quality Certified Wine by the state of Tennessee. The Quality Assurance Program (QAP) was created by the Tennessee Wine and Grape Board to recognize renowned wines in the state.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Several wineries in the Great Smoky Mountains area of Tennessee received the status of Quality Certified Wine by the state of Tennessee. The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board, a governor-appointed board that supports the growth of the wine industry in the state, created the Quality Assurance Program (QAP) to recognize renowned wines in the state. To be eligible for the program, the wine must be "blended, cellared, produced, vinted, made, or prepared" in accordance with Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau regulations and bottled/packed by a Tennessee winery. The wine must then be assessed through laboratory analysis and independent judging and awarded a Silver medal or above to receive QAP recognition.
"Quality is the hallmark of a wine region's reputation," says Rick Riddle, Chairman of the Tennessee Wine and Grape Board. "The purpose of this Quality Assurance Program is to help catapult Tennessee's wine industry to the next level by recognizing impressive and distinct wines from Tennessee's wineries." Along with the QAP program, the board has also created a "How to Open A Winery in Tennessee" guide and has financially supported various vineyard, winery, and wholesaler initiatives to grow the state's grape and wine industry. For more information on the program and the Tennessee Grape and Wine Boards initiatives, visit: https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/department/business-development-division/wg-board.html
The wineries in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN are well know and have heavy visitation year after year. Mountain Valley Winery, located in Pigeon Forge, TN, received QAP approval for their Mountain Berry wine, a blend of concord grapes and raspberry, and Niagara, a locally sourced sweet white wine. Hillside Winery in Sevierville, TN also received two distinctions. The first for their Honey Blues, a blend of grape, honey and blueberry and second for Birthday Magic, a blend of native white grape and loganberry. Apple Barn Cider House, located in Sevierville, TN, received QAP status for its Simply Muscadine hard cider, made from 100% white muscadine juice and wine, and its BlueBarb hard cider, a blueberry and rhubarb blend. Also located in the Apple Barn, Apple Barn Winery, received QAP status for its Apple Strawberry wine.
Looking for more information about Tennessee Wines? Visit https://tennesseewines.com
Media Contact
Katie Hart, Rocky Top Wine Trail, 1 7274528312, [email protected], www.rockytopwinetrail.com
SOURCE Smoky Mountain Wines
Share this article