Smooth Canned Cocktails Announces 4-Day Pass Giveaway for Barefoot Country Music Festival via Instagram Contest

Win 4-Day Passes to Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood, NJ Courtesy of Smooth Canned Cocktails, the Perfect Beach Drink! Post this

Follow @drinkingsmooth on Instagram.

Like the official giveaway post.

Tag a friend you'd take to the festival in the comments.

Bonus entries may be granted for sharing the post to your story and tagging the brand.

Hurry, this giveaway ends this Sunday, June 15th, 2025

No purchase necessary. Winners will be selected at random and announced via the brand's Instagram account. Full contest rules and eligibility are available in the post's caption.

The Barefoot Country Music Festival features major artists such as Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Rascal Flatts, drawing more than 35,000 fans annually for four days of music, beach vibes, and unforgettable memories.

"There's no better pairing than music, sunshine, and a cold Smooth in hand," said a spokesperson for Smooth Canned Cocktails. "This giveaway is our way of saying thanks to our fans while celebrating the summer season the Smooth way."

Smooth Canned Cocktails will also be on-site at the festival with exclusive giveaways, photo ops, and samples of their full flavor lineup.

About Smooth Canned Cocktails

Founded in Hatfield, PA, Smooth Canned Cocktails is redefining the ready-to-drink space with clean, crisp vodka-based beverages. Their lineup includes:

Smooth Water – vodka water with subtle natural flavors

Smooth Lemonade – a bright, zesty twist on the classic

Smooth Tea – refreshing and smooth-brewed for summer sipping

Smooth is crafted to deliver convenience without compromising on taste, perfect for music festivals, backyard BBQs, or anytime you want to sip easy.

