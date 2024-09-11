Smooth Media Has Acquired Energy Industry Community Platform Energy Central

Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented Energy Central in their acquisition by Smooth Media.

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smooth Media has acquired Energy Central, a leading community platform and media publication for the electric power industry.

The electric power industry is enormous. The space changing rapidly with a shift to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, which will require a large-scale reskilling of the workforce. Further, the industry is affected by technological shifts such as AI and the effect of policy changes and federal funding.

Energy Central is at the forefront of this evolving industry. "Since 1995 Energy Central has been an invaluable resource for Energy Professionals," said Steve Drazga, founder of Energy Central. "With more than 200,000 members today it is the leading platform for the sharing of industry knowledge and expertise. Combining with Smooth Media's expertise and leadership opens exciting new opportunities to serve energy industry professionals with content powered by a thriving community, high-octane partnerships with leading brands, and a space for energy leaders to come together."

Smooth Media was launched in 2021 with a mission to usher in the next generation of business media—one powered by content, community, and creators that educates, empowers, and engages professional audiences.The company has spent the past three years building a portfolio of niche business media companies and representing knowledge creators with focus areas in tech, AI, finance, the creator economy, and entrepreneurship.Through this acquisition, Smooth Media will be expanding their portfolio to include an exciting and high-potential industry.

Throughout this transaction, Energy Central was represented exclusively by John McGovern of Grimes, McGovern & Associates.

