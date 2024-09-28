Smooth Water by Kiki Vodka Teams Up with DJ Smooth to Make Waves in Philadelphia's Beverage Scene

"Smooth Water is not just a beverage; it's a celebration of Philadelphia pride and community spirit." — DJ Smooth Post this

We're also excited to announce that with the recent passing of the new RTD (ready-to-drink) law in Pennsylvania, Smooth Water and Smooth Tea is now available at local beer distributors across the state. Be on the lookout at your favorite beer retailer for our products coming to a store near you! "We are confident that this beverage will redefine the essence of top seltzer and tea competitors, offering guilt-free enjoyment with every sip of all-natural, non-carbonated fruit bliss! " Dj Smooth added.

DJ Smooth, a Bucks County native and a familiar face at Philadelphia's biggest events—including the Eagles Super Bowl party in February 2023—has been instrumental in crafting the identity of Smooth Water. "This product just felt right to me," says DJ Smooth. "I was excited about the opportunity to partner on a product created right here in Philadelphia. My strong love for our sports and culture made this an easy choice."

With the backing of Allied Beverage, Smooth Water is set to expand its reach beyond its initial focus on the Jersey Shore and all of Pennsylvania. "We have worked extremely hard to find investors and businesses that align with our vision," DJ Smooth added. "Now, with Allied Beverage on board, we're poised to introduce Smooth Water and Tea to a wider audience along the East Coast."

Smooth Water is not just a beverage; it's a celebration of Philadelphia pride. Fans can look forward to the special edition Kelly Green Eagles can, available at select retailers across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. While the Phillies are so hot, be on the lookout Red October Phillies can for the upcoming 2024 postseason. Visit our website to locate special edition cans Smooth – Water + Tea.

DJ Smooth is confident that Smooth Water will become a staple at events, tailgates, and gatherings throughout the region. "As one of the Phillies in-stadium DJs, I believe this brand is going to explode in 2025-2026 as we move up and down the East Coast to promote it," he states. We are excited to get started so stay on the lookout at local events and stores near you!"

