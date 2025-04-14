Snack on This: goodr and Cheetos® Launch a Cheesy New Eyewear Collection

Let's be real: Cheetos® is the snack that makes everything more fun, with its dangerously cheesy attitude and cult-favorite crunch. So, what happens when these two playful powerhouses team up? A sunglasses collection that's as bold, bright, and joyfully over-the-top as a fresh bag of Cheetos®. Post this

The Cheetos® collection is available in three designs:

It's Not Easy Being Cheesy is a cheetah-print frame displayed on goodr's Pop G frame style inspired by the legendary Chester Cheetah's fur, paired with black gradient lenses.

Wild and Hungry is a two-toned black and orange frame displayed on goodr's OG frame style decorated with the Cheetos logo and complemented by amber gradient lenses.

#ItsCheetle is a white frame covered in UV-activated Cheetle fingerprints (a signature look for true Cheetos® fans displayed on goodr's OG frame style, finished with amber gradient lenses.

"People keep asking me: Carl, how did this partnership with Chester Cheetah come about?" said goodr's avian CEO, Carl the Flamingo. "Truth is, we've always admired each other's sense of style. Chester's got that bold, unmistakable swagger, and we've got the sunglasses to match. So we joined forces to create something epic—the Cheetos® collection. It's got flavor, it's got flair, and it's built for performance. Just don't ask me how long it took to get the Cheetle out of my feathers."

All styles from the Cheetos® collection retail for $30 a pair and can be purchased directly from the goodr website.

About goodr:

We are recklessly committed to fun… blah, blah, blah, sunglasses. Since 2015, we've made $25 Active Sunglasses for Anyone that are No Slip. No Bounce. All Polarized. All Fun. goodrs can be purchased directly at goodr.com; at our Los Angeles-based retail store, the goodr Cabana; and through leading national retailers like REI, Fleet Feet, Public Lands and more. All of our products speak to the four Fs: Fun, Fashionable, Functional and 'Ffordable, which make them perfect for running, beasting, biking, golfing, skiing, snowboarding or really anything active. goodr has received accolades from leading media outlets like Runner's World, Outside, Men's Health, Women's Health, Bicycling, and GQ, so we know we're doing something right.

About PepsiCo:

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact

Dee Kent, goodr, 1 8188088618, [email protected], goodr.com

SOURCE goodr