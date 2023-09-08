SNAP Integrations Receives Security Systems Company of the Year Award 2023

"We're especially honored to have won this award again this year and look forward to continuing to grow with the help of our excellent team, our beautiful community, and the Southeastern Chamber of Commerce," said Dean Rommes, Owner of SNAP Integrations. Tweet this

The gala event, which celebrates leaders from various industries vital to the economic growth and innovation in the region, will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Exchange Hall at Ladson Fairgrounds. The evening will commence with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m.

The Southeastern Chamber of Commerce, founded in 2011, has been a cornerstone of economic and business development in the southeastern region for over a decade. Dedicated to promoting growth, innovation, and collaboration among businesses, the Chamber has consistently championed the interests of both large corporations and small enterprises.

Its many initiatives are aimed at fostering job creation, enhancing regional competitiveness, and building a sustainable economic environment. With a diverse membership spanning various industries, the Southeastern Chamber of Commerce remains a vital force in shaping the region's business landscape.

While SNAP Integrations shines in the security domain, the awards span a variety of sectors, including Automotive Sales and Services, Industry Manufacturing Companies, Hospitality & Tourism, Banking and Finance, Entertainment and Nightlife, Economic Development, Law, and Healthcare, among others. Each of these categories plays a pivotal role in fostering job growth, driving innovations, and championing diversity in the region. SNAP Integrations is proud to be recognized alongside some of the region's most respected companies.

The entire team at SNAP Integrations is excited about the upcoming gala event. Not only does this occasion offer an opportunity to celebrate the company's achievements, but it's also the perfect moment to reflect on the journey so far, share insights and create new business relationships. Above all, the event symbolizes the commitment of the team to continued innovation and contributing to further economic growth within the community.

SNAP Integrations invites its customers, partners, and the media to celebrate this significant achievement and learn more about its groundbreaking security solutions tailored for homeowners and businesses across South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, and other southeastern states.

Dean Rommes, SNAP Integrations LLC, 1 (843) 557-9933

