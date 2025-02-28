Snap-tite Hose Highlights Heat Resistant Updates in Line with New UL-19 Standards

"At Snap-tite Hose, safety and performance are at the core of what we do," said Snap-tite CEO Jim Novinsky. Post this

The UL 19 standard, which governs the safety and performance of fire hoses, has been revised to establish clearer guidelines for heat resistance classifications. These updates are designed to ensure that firefighting professionals have access to hoses that meet the rigorous demands of modern fire suppression operations.

Key Changes in UL 19 Fire Hose Standards:

Enhanced Heat Resistance Classification – The revised standard includes new temperature thresholds and testing protocols to assess hose (3" and under) performance under extreme heat conditions.

Improved Durability Standards – Fire hoses must now demonstrate enhanced resistance to degradation when exposed to high temperatures, helping to extend product lifespan and maintain operational reliability.

Increased Safety Assurance – The updated criteria provide clearer distinctions between hose types, ensuring that departments can select the right hose for specific firefighting scenarios.

As of February 5, 2025, UL-19 now requires fire hoses 3-inches in diameter and under to have a heat resistance type. Snap-tite's Warrior™ stands alone as the only Type 1 fire hose in the industry.

Ensuring fire hoses withstand extreme temperatures is critical to firefighter safety and performance. The latest UL-19 standard update classifies hoses into three heat resistance types based on rigorous Radiant and Conductive Heat Tests.

Type 1 is the highest classification, requiring a fire hose to endure 15 minutes of extreme heat exposure without leakage—and Snap-tite's Warrior™ is the only hose in the industry to meet this standard. No other fire hose matches its resilience under intense conditions.

"At Snap-tite Hose, safety and performance are at the core of what we do," said Snap-tite CEO Jim Novinsky. "By staying ahead of regulatory updates like the UL 19 revision, we continue to provide our customers with industry-leading fire hose solutions that enhance firefighter safety and effectiveness."

Born out of tragedy, Snap-tite's Warrior™ Hose was developed in response to a call placed on manufacturers to improve the heat resistance of fire hoses because lives were at risk if they didn't.

That call came from Kathy Crosby-Bell of the Last Call Foundation (LCF) in Memory of her son – Fallen Firefighter Michael Kennedy. Kathy pushed the manufacturing industry to apply today's technologies to fire hose manufacturing after her son, along with Fire Lt. Edward Walsh, were tragically killed in a Boston fire when their hose burned through.

"When Michael died, I was told his hose never got water in that awful fire," said Crosby-Bell. "At Michael's gravesite, I swore to him that I would fix it. Snap-tite's Warrior™ has done that."

The Warrior™ represents a significant advancement in fire hose technology, offering superior durability and heat resistance. Designed to withstand the most extreme conditions, the Warrior™ is a testament to the ongoing innovation within the industry and honors the bravery and sacrifice of firefighters nationwide.

"The Warrior™ is the hose they should have had in the first place," said Crosby-Bell.

We are also proud to share several Snap-tite products have been also classified as Type 2. Type 2 hoses are suitable for applications that experience moderate levels of heat. The following fire hoses as Type 2: Type 2: Gladiator™ FG 1-¾" and 2-½", Gladiator™ FGN 1-¾", Conquest™ 1-¾" and 2-½", Supreme™ 1-½", 1-¾", and 2-½", 8D™ 1-¾" and 2-½", and HFX™ 1-¾".

Snap-tite remains dedicated to innovation, ensuring its fire hose products meet or exceed the latest industry standards. Fire departments and emergency response teams are encouraged to review these UL 19 updates and assess their current hose inventory to ensure optimal performance in high-heat conditions.

For more information about Snap-tite Hose's products and commitment to fire safety innovation, visit www.snaptitehose.com.

Media Contact

Joelyn Bush, Snap-tite Hose, 1 8147222763, [email protected], www.snaptitehose.com

