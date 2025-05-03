Snap-tite Unveils Supreme™ II: Revolutionary Fire Hose for Low and High Pressure Applications

"The launch of Supreme™ II fulfills Snap-tite's dedication to manufacturing innovation. We've heard the needs of the fire service and made it our mission to respond," said Jim Novinsky, CEO at Snap-tite Hose. Post this

"The launch of Supreme™ II fulfills Snap-tite's dedication to manufacturing innovation. We've heard the needs of the fire service and made it our mission to respond," said Jim Novinsky, CEO at Snap-tite Hose. "By joining our premium Warrior™ and Gladiator™ series, the Supreme™ II completes a comprehensive attack lineup that meets every municipal firefighting need and price point."

The Supreme™ II features a revolutionary onyx nitrile rubber thru-the-weave liner, providing a smoother waterway for superior flow characteristics across all pressure ranges. This premium double-jacketed fire hose maintains the trusted polyester construction that departments nationwide have relied on, while introducing enhanced performance capabilities that today's firefighting challenges demand.

"We trust Snap-tite products on our engines because fire after fire, hose deployment after hose deployment, Snap-tite hose proves its strength and durability in the worst environments," said Chief Vincent Lanni of Darby Fire Co. #1 in Darby, Pennsylvania.

A standout feature of the Supreme™ II is its industry-leading two-year all hazard warranty, complementing the existing 10-year standard warranty and lifetime delamination warranty.

This commitment to protecting departments' investments reflects Snap-tite's confidence in their product's exceptional durability in real-world firefighting scenarios.

Like all Snap-tite products, the Supreme™ II is 100% American-made at the company's facilities in Erie and Union City, Pennsylvania. As the only ISO 9001:2015 certified lay flat hose manufacturer in North America, Snap-tite tests every hose before it leaves their facilities, ensuring consistent, high-performance products that firefighters can rely on when lives are on the line. The company has also recently committed to shipping orders in 28 days or less, getting critical equipment into firefighters' hands faster and when they need it most.

The Supreme™ II is customizable with optional color-coded stripes woven into the outer jacket for identification purposes and is available for order immediately.

For more information about Supreme™ II or to place an order, contact Snap-tite Hose at [email protected] or visit SnaptiteHose.com.

About Snap-tite Hose

Snap-tite Hose has been manufacturing premium fire hose solutions for nearly six decades. With a commitment to American manufacturing and uncompromising quality, Snap-tite products are trusted by fire departments nationwide. The company's ISO 9001:2015 certification guarantees consistent, high-performance products that meet the demanding needs of modern firefighting applications.

