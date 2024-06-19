Snapchill LLC Recalls Canned Coffee Products Due to Potential Clostridium botulinum

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snapchill LLC (Snapchill) of Green Bay, WI is voluntarily recalling all canned coffee products manufactured by the company, within expiration date, because their current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains botulinum toxin. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchase from Snapchill. The problem was identified when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation. No illnesses have been reported to-date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company's products contained botulin toxin. Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA.
The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. The products are identifiable by the language "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products can also be identified by the text "Snapchill Coffee" on the label. The specific products subject to this voluntary recall are listed at the end of this notice.
This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of FDA.
Consumers should either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund. Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product(s) before being destroyed. Full information about the return and refund will be available at [email protected].
Consumers with questions may contact the company any time by email at [email protected], or by phone, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm Central Time, at (920) 632-6018.
The specific products subject to this voluntary recall are as follows (listed in alphabetical order):
(Coffee roaster name – Product name)
41 & Change - Cold Coffee
Alchemy Roasting- Elixir Of Life
Amavida - Manos Campesinas
Appalachia Coffee - Kentucky Black Gold
Baba Java Coffee - Ethiopian / Honduras
Bent Tree Coffee - Squirrel Blend
Bent Tree Coffee - Autumn Blend
Bent Tree Coffee - Colombia Sotara
Bent Tree Coffee - Ethiopia
Bent Tree Coffee - Squirrel Blend
Big Iron- Stampede Blend
Big Mouth Coffee - Nicaragua
Big Mouth Coffee - Nicolas and Angela
Big Shoulders - thermal shock
BKG - Coffee St
Black Acres - Rwanda
Black Nerd - Colombia
Black Nerd - Dark Matter
Black Nerd - Ethiopia
Black Nerd - The Golden Ratio
Blind - Guatemala
Bold Bean - The Chocolate One
Bold Bean - The Jam
Bold Bean - The OG
Bold Bean - The Sweet One
Bolt Coffee - Delki Guarero
Bolt Coffee - Mass Appeal
Borealis-Finca La Capilla
Brandywine - Galactic Standard
Brandywine - Orbital Motion
BRL - Dark Wav
Broadsheet - Headliner
Burwell - Bebop Blend
Cafe Ammi - 109 blend
Cape Cod Coffee - Coconut
Cape Cod Coffee - French Vanilla
Cape Cod Coffee - Hazelnut
Cape Cod Coffee - JMC
Cape Cod Coffee - Peanut Butter cup
Cape Cod Coffee - Rainforest
Cape Cod Coffee - Scandi
Carrier - Bright
Carrier – Nitro
Carrier - Sweet
Cerberus Coffee - Wizard Cat
Coffee Hound - Maine
Coffee Hound - Maine Caramel
Coffee Hound - Maple
Coffee Hound - Maple Latte
Coffee Hound - Maple Leaf Latte
Coffee Hound - Nitro
Coffee Hound - Maple Latte
Coffee Hound - Maple Syrup Latte
Coffee N Clothes - Black
Coffee N Clothes - Gold
Coffee Project NY - Grape Soda
Coffee Project NY - Summer Friday
Coffee Project NY - Woke up in NY
Color Coffee - Sierra Morena Pink Bourbon
Color Coffee - Neptune
Connect Coffee - Black coffee
Copper Horse - Carriage House Blend
Copper Horse - Seahorse Blend
Coterie Coffee - Billy Lane
Coterie Coffee - Cannibal corpse
Coterie Coffee - Blood brothers
Coterie Coffee - Laughing Monkey Machine
Coterie Coffee - Choppers
Coterie Coffee - Brazil
Crankshaft Coffee - Cold Start
Cup to Cup- Inga Aponte
Dave's Coffee - Falcon blend
Dayglow - Decadent
Dayglow - Juicy
Daysol Coffee - Wanderlust
Dead Sled - Colombia
Dead Sled – Banana Peanut Butter
Doughnut Plant - Mexico Black
Downeast Coffee- Ocean State Blend
Dreamy - Hint of Chocolate
Dreamy - Colombia Tolima
Driply - Arctic brew (White Label Coffee from Stack St. Coffee Roasters
Driply - New Morning Coffee Blend
East End - Heatwave
Eclipse Coffee Roasters - Elevate
Electro Brew Coffee Co. - Vanilla
Electro Brew Coffee Co. - Caramel
Element Coffee - Peru
Emergency Medical Coffee- Sweet Cream
Enderly - Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins
Enderly - Mattie's Diner
Enderly - Rhino Market
Euphoria Coffee - Black
Euphoria Coffee - Sweetened
Farmhouse - Dar #33
Farmhouse - Vienna Roast El Cafe
Farmhouse - Vienna Roast-Decaf
Farmhouse - Medium Roast- Colombia
Fazenda - Mexico Nitro
Fika - North Shore Blend
Fire Grounds - Guts over fear
Fire Grounds - American Tradition
Fire Grounds - Full Send
Fire Grounds – Mo Mocha
Fire Grounds - Nitro
Fire Grounds - Vanilla Nitro
First Crack C/O Sound Coffee - Big Funky Super Natural
Five & Hoek - Honduras
Five & Hoek – Biru Bekele
Five & Hoek – Luis Guzman
Five & Hoek – Ethiopia Yirg
Five Star Roasters - nitro
Flight - Pluto
Gay Awakening Coffee - Drag Bean
George Howell - Daterra Sundrop
George Howell - Chelbessa
George Howell - Monte Carlos
George Howell - Worka Chelbessa
Gigawatt - Cold Fusion
Gigawatt - Costa Rican
Gigawatt - Ethiopia
Gigawatt - Live Wire
Gigawatt- Costa Rican Dota Tarrrazu
Goldberry Roasting Company - Goldberry's blend
Gooseneck Coffee Co. - black iced coffee
Gryphon Coffee- Nite Owl
Heady Cup - Monkshood
Heart Coffee - Ethiopian
Heine Bros - Black Coffee
Heine Bros - Coconut Latte
Heine Bros - Toasted Coconut
Helm - Black Coffee
Helm - Black Nitro
Helm - Maple Nitro Latte
Honest Coffee- Early Riser
Hustle N' Grind- Cafecito
Intelligentsia - Black Cans
Intelligentsia - Chicao Distrance Series
Joe Bean - nitro
Kahawa 1893- Kenyan Black
Kahawa 1893 - Kenyan Black
Kahawa 1893 - Tanzania Peaberry Black
Kaldi's - Classic Black
Kawaha 1893 - Safari Blend
Knowledge Perk - KP coffee
Knowledge Perk - App State
Knowledge Perk - Dirt World
Knowledge Perk - Charlotte FC
Knowledge Perk - Summer Shandy
Knowledge Perk - VESL
Knowledge Perk - Winthop
Kribi Coffee - Chilled Coffee
Kuva Coffee- Fresh Dresch
La Cosecha - Papua New Guinea
Lanna Coffee- Original
Larrys Coffee - Black
Larrys Coffee - Decaf
Larrys Coffee - Ethiopia
Larrys Coffee - Mocha
Larrys Coffee - Sweet
Little Wolf - Andres Cardona
Little Wolf - Companion Blend
Little Wolf - Jesus Oscco
Ludwig - Morning Hunt
Ludwig Coffee - Macchiato
Mad Priest - Fallen Angel With Vanilla
Madcap Coffee - Flash
Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters - Hartford Blend
Medici- Clarksville
Metric - Garmas Gesha Single Origin
Metric - Deri Kadame Natural
Metric - Benjamin Paz
Mighty Good Coffee Co. - apex
Mocha Joe - Cameroon
Molon Labe - Soprano
Molon Labe - Death by Chocolate
Molon Labe - Creme Brulee
Mudd LLC - Maple Black
Mudd LLC - Black
Neighbor Coffee - Bourbon Barrel Aged
New Hampshire Coffee Roasters - Italian
New Hampshire Coffee Roasters - Costa Rica Tarrazu
New Hampshire Coffee Roasters - Coconut
New Harvest - Wolf Can
Northern Coffeeworks - Tanzania Peaberry
OFFSET Coffee - Colombia
Opus Coffee - Snapchill Coffee
Others Coffee - Lil Bud
Others Coffee - Get Right
Others Coffee - Little Bud
Oye Coffee - cold gold
Paper Plane Coffee Co - Snapchill Coffee
Peaks Coffee Co - Brazil
Perkatory - Solstice
Perkatory - New England Snapchill
Perkatory - Three Witches Brew
Perla - black
Pettibone - Colombia Washed
Pettibone - Honduras San Fransico
Pink Elephant - Nomadic
Pink Elephant - Roam
Play Coffee - Buku hambela natural, La cabra
Quartertone Coffee - (Black Honey) and (Yurgacheffe)
QUIVR - Golden Black
QUIVR - Hibiscus
QUIVR - Jade Oolong
QUIVR - Jasmine
QUIVR - Jasmine Green
Rabble & Lion - Papau New Guinea
Radial Coffee- Cosa Nueva
Ragged - Colombia
Ragged - Early Riser
Rarebird - PX
Red Rooster - Ethiopia Worka
Red Rooster - Funky Chicken
Red Rooster - Worka Sakaro
Retrograde Coffee - synastry
Rock City - Dark Star
Rockford Coffee- Morning Glory
Rockford Coffee - Narino Arbuleda
Rusty Dog - Ambition
Rusty Dog - Canvas Black Label
Rusty Dog - Woke
Sacred Grounds - Awakening
Sacred Grounds - Chocolate Bomb
Saltwater - Colombia
Saltwater - Ethiopia
Seaworthy Coffee - Boathouse Blend
Sepia Coffee - Grand Trunk
Sepia Coffee- Northstar Lodge
Shirazi Dist. - Little Wolf Cafe Au Lait
Slacktide - Mid Tide
Slacktide - Moon Tide
Sleeping Giant Coffee Roasters - Guatemala
Slow Bloom Coffee - Bekelle Uttutie
Snowy Owl - Jaws
Southeastern Roastery
Spot Coffee - House Signature Roast Medium Blend
Springline - Dark and Bright
Square One Coffee - Cold Coffee / Berry Mint Tea
Stack St. - Cafe Frio
Stack St. - Driply Coffee
Summit Coffee- Black
Sur Coffee- Snapchill Iced Coffee
The Boy & The Bear - El Retorno
The Boy & The Bear - Women of Timana
The Boy & The Bear - El Puente
The Well Coffeehouse- Tico Blend
Three Tree Coffee Roaster- Kenya/Honduras
Tinker - Ethiopia Gargari
Tipico - Coordinates Blend
Touchy Coffee - Guat Lazara
Traction - Classic
Traction - Stable Blend
True Love Coffee Co.- Ethiopia Nensebo
Underwood - Little Arrow
Underwood - Mexico Dos Rios
Upshot - Chimera
Upshot - Indonesia
Upshot – Folklore
Upshot - Ethiopia
Verb - Makes you Move
Victoria Coffee - Honduras
Vivid - Green
Vivid - Maple Oat
Vivid - Nahun Fernandez Honey
Vivid - Sugar Shack
Waypost- Bourbon Barrel Finished Coffee
White Bison - black
White Rhino - Black
White Rhino - Sebastian
Wild Goose Coffee - Blue River Blend
Wild Goose Coffee - Red Line Draft Latte
