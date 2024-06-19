Snapchill LLC Recalls Canned Coffee Products Due to Potential Clostridium botulinum

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snapchill LLC (Snapchill) of Green Bay, WI is voluntarily recalling all canned coffee products manufactured by the company, within expiration date, because their current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains botulinum toxin. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchase from Snapchill. The problem was identified when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation. No illnesses have been reported to-date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company's products contained botulin toxin. Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA.

The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. The products are identifiable by the language "Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC" underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products can also be identified by the text "Snapchill Coffee" on the label. The specific products subject to this voluntary recall are listed at the end of this notice.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of FDA.

Consumers should either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund. Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product(s) before being destroyed. Full information about the return and refund will be available at [email protected].

Consumers with questions may contact the company any time by email at [email protected], or by phone, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm Central Time, at (920) 632-6018.

The specific products subject to this voluntary recall are as follows (listed in alphabetical order):

(Coffee roaster name – Product name)

41 & Change - Cold Coffee

Alchemy Roasting- Elixir Of Life

Amavida - Manos Campesinas

Appalachia Coffee - Kentucky Black Gold

Baba Java Coffee - Ethiopian / Honduras

Bent Tree Coffee - Squirrel Blend

Bent Tree Coffee - Autumn Blend

Bent Tree Coffee - Colombia Sotara

Bent Tree Coffee - Ethiopia

Bent Tree Coffee - Squirrel Blend

Big Iron- Stampede Blend

Big Mouth Coffee - Nicaragua

Big Mouth Coffee - Nicolas and Angela

Big Shoulders - thermal shock

BKG - Coffee St

Black Acres - Rwanda

Black Nerd - Colombia

Black Nerd - Dark Matter

Black Nerd - Ethiopia

Black Nerd - The Golden Ratio

Blind - Guatemala

Bold Bean - The Chocolate One

Bold Bean - The Jam

Bold Bean - The OG

Bold Bean - The Sweet One

Bolt Coffee - Delki Guarero

Bolt Coffee - Mass Appeal

Borealis-Finca La Capilla

Brandywine - Galactic Standard

Brandywine - Orbital Motion

BRL - Dark Wav

BRL - Dark Wav

Broadsheet - Headliner

Burwell - Bebop Blend

Cafe Ammi - 109 blend

Cape Cod Coffee - Coconut

Cape Cod Coffee - French Vanilla

Cape Cod Coffee - Hazelnut

Cape Cod Coffee - JMC

Cape Cod Coffee - Peanut Butter cup

Cape Cod Coffee - Rainforest

Cape Cod Coffee - Scandi

Carrier - Bright

Carrier – Nitro

Carrier - Sweet

Cerberus Coffee - Wizard Cat

Cerberus Coffee - Wizard Cat

Coffee Hound - Maine

Coffee Hound - Maine Caramel

Coffee Hound - Maple

Coffee Hound - Maple Latte

Coffee Hound - Maple Leaf Latte

Coffee Hound - Maple Leaf Latte

Coffee Hound - Maple Leaf Latte

Coffee Hound - Nitro

Coffee Hound - Nitro

Coffee Hound - Nitro

Coffee Hound - Maple Latte

Coffee Hound - Nitro

Coffee Hound - Maple Syrup Latte

Coffee N Clothes - Black

Coffee N Clothes - Gold

Coffee Project NY - Grape Soda

Coffee Project NY - Summer Friday

Coffee Project NY - Woke up in NY

Color Coffee - Sierra Morena Pink Bourbon

Color Coffee - Neptune

Connect Coffee - Black coffee

Copper Horse - Carriage House Blend

Copper Horse - Seahorse Blend

Coterie Coffee - Billy Lane

Coterie Coffee - Cannibal corpse

Coterie Coffee - Blood brothers

Coterie Coffee - Laughing Monkey Machine

Coterie Coffee - Choppers

Coterie Coffee - Brazil

Crankshaft Coffee - Cold Start

Cup to Cup- Inga Aponte

Dave's Coffee - Falcon blend

Dayglow - Decadent

Dayglow - Juicy

Daysol Coffee - Wanderlust

Dead Sled - Colombia

Dead Sled – Banana Peanut Butter

Doughnut Plant - Mexico Black

Downeast Coffee- Ocean State Blend

Dreamy - Hint of Chocolate

Dreamy - Colombia Tolima

Driply - Arctic brew (White Label Coffee from Stack St. Coffee Roasters

Driply - New Morning Coffee Blend

East End - Heatwave

Eclipse Coffee Roasters - Elevate

Electro Brew Coffee Co. - Vanilla

Electro Brew Coffee Co. - Caramel

Element Coffee - Peru

Emergency Medical Coffee- Sweet Cream

Enderly - Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins

Enderly - Mattie's Diner

Enderly - Rhino Market

Euphoria Coffee - Black

Euphoria Coffee - Sweetened

Farmhouse - Dar #33

Farmhouse - Vienna Roast El Cafe

Farmhouse - Vienna Roast-Decaf

Farmhouse - Medium Roast- Colombia

Fazenda - Mexico Nitro

Fazenda - Mexico Nitro

Fika - North Shore Blend

Fire Grounds - Guts over fear

Fire Grounds - American Tradition

Fire Grounds - Full Send

Fire Grounds – Mo Mocha

Fire Grounds - Nitro

Fire Grounds - Vanilla Nitro

First Crack C/O Sound Coffee - Big Funky Super Natural

Five & Hoek - Honduras

Five & Hoek – Biru Bekele

Five & Hoek – Luis Guzman

Five & Hoek – Ethiopia Yirg

Five Star Roasters - nitro

Flight - Pluto

Gay Awakening Coffee - Drag Bean

George Howell - Daterra Sundrop

George Howell - Chelbessa

George Howell - Monte Carlos

George Howell - Worka Chelbessa

Gigawatt - Cold Fusion

Gigawatt - Costa Rican

Gigawatt - Ethiopia

Gigawatt - Live Wire

Gigawatt- Costa Rican Dota Tarrrazu

Goldberry Roasting Company - Goldberry's blend

Gooseneck Coffee Co. - black iced coffee

Gryphon Coffee- Nite Owl

Heady Cup - Monkshood

Heart Coffee - Ethiopian

Heine Bros - Black Coffee

Heine Bros - Coconut Latte

Heine Bros - Toasted Coconut

Helm - Black Coffee

Helm - Black Nitro

Helm - Maple Nitro Latte

Honest Coffee- Early Riser

Hustle N' Grind- Cafecito

Intelligentsia - Black Cans

Intelligentsia - Chicao Distrance Series

Intelligentsia - Black Cans

Joe Bean - nitro

Kahawa 1893- Kenyan Black

Kahawa 1893 - Kenyan Black

Kahawa 1893 - Tanzania Peaberry Black

Kaldi's - Classic Black

Kaldi's - Classic Black

Kawaha 1893 - Safari Blend

Knowledge Perk - KP coffee

Knowledge Perk - App State

Knowledge Perk - Dirt World

Knowledge Perk - Charlotte FC

Knowledge Perk - Summer Shandy

Knowledge Perk - VESL

Knowledge Perk - Winthop

Kribi Coffee - Chilled Coffee

Kuva Coffee- Fresh Dresch

La Cosecha - Papua New Guinea

Lanna Coffee- Original

Larrys Coffee - Black

Larrys Coffee - Decaf

Larrys Coffee - Ethiopia

Larrys Coffee - Mocha

Larrys Coffee - Sweet

Little Wolf - Andres Cardona

Little Wolf - Companion Blend

Little Wolf - Jesus Oscco

Ludwig - Morning Hunt

Ludwig Coffee - Macchiato

Mad Priest - Fallen Angel With Vanilla

Madcap Coffee - Flash

Madcap Coffee - Flash

Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters - Hartford Blend

Medici- Clarksville

Metric - Garmas Gesha Single Origin

Metric - Deri Kadame Natural

Metric - Benjamin Paz

Mighty Good Coffee Co. - apex

Mocha Joe - Cameroon

Mocha Joe - Cameroon

Molon Labe - Soprano

Molon Labe - Death by Chocolate

Molon Labe - Creme Brulee

Mudd LLC - Maple Black

Mudd LLC - Black

Neighbor Coffee - Bourbon Barrel Aged

New Hampshire Coffee Roasters - Italian

New Hampshire Coffee Roasters - Costa Rica Tarrazu

New Hampshire Coffee Roasters - Coconut

New Harvest - Wolf Can

Northern Coffeeworks - Tanzania Peaberry

OFFSET Coffee - Colombia

Opus Coffee - Snapchill Coffee

Others Coffee - Lil Bud

Others Coffee - Get Right

Others Coffee - Get Right

Others Coffee - Lil Bud

Others Coffee - Little Bud

Oye Coffee - cold gold

Paper Plane Coffee Co - Snapchill Coffee

Peaks Coffee Co - Brazil

Perkatory - Solstice

Perkatory - New England Snapchill

Perkatory - Three Witches Brew

Perla - black

Pettibone - Colombia Washed

Pettibone - Honduras San Fransico

Pink Elephant - Nomadic

Pink Elephant - Roam

Play Coffee - Buku hambela natural, La cabra

Quartertone Coffee - (Black Honey) and (Yurgacheffe)

QUIVR - Golden Black

QUIVR - Hibiscus

QUIVR - Jade Oolong

QUIVR - Jasmine

QUIVR - Jasmine Green

Rabble & Lion - Papau New Guinea

Radial Coffee- Cosa Nueva

Ragged - Colombia

Ragged - Early Riser

Rarebird - PX

Red Rooster - Ethiopia Worka

Red Rooster - Funky Chicken

Red Rooster - Worka Sakaro

Retrograde Coffee - synastry

Rock City - Dark Star

Rockford Coffee- Morning Glory

Rockford Coffee - Narino Arbuleda

Rusty Dog - Ambition

Rusty Dog - Canvas Black Label

Rusty Dog - Woke

Sacred Grounds - Awakening

Sacred Grounds - Chocolate Bomb

Saltwater - Colombia

Saltwater - Ethiopia

Seaworthy Coffee - Boathouse Blend

Sepia Coffee - Grand Trunk

Sepia Coffee- Northstar Lodge

Shirazi Dist. - Little Wolf Cafe Au Lait

Slacktide - Mid Tide

Slacktide - Moon Tide

Sleeping Giant Coffee Roasters - Guatemala

Slow Bloom Coffee - Bekelle Uttutie

Snowy Owl - Jaws

Southeastern Roastery

Spot Coffee - House Signature Roast Medium Blend

Springline - Dark and Bright

Square One Coffee - Cold Coffee / Berry Mint Tea

Stack St. - Cafe Frio

Stack St. - Driply Coffee

Summit Coffee- Black

Sur Coffee- Snapchill Iced Coffee

The Boy & The Bear - El Retorno

The Boy & The Bear - Women of Timana

The Boy & The Bear - El Puente

The Well Coffeehouse- Tico Blend

Three Tree Coffee Roaster- Kenya/Honduras

Tinker - Ethiopia Gargari

Tipico - Coordinates Blend

Touchy Coffee - Guat Lazara

Traction - Classic

Traction - Stable Blend

True Love Coffee Co.- Ethiopia Nensebo

Underwood - Little Arrow

Underwood - Mexico Dos Rios

Upshot - Chimera

Upshot - Indonesia

Upshot – Folklore

Upshot - Ethiopia

Verb - Makes you Move

Victoria Coffee - Honduras

Vivid - Green

Vivid - Maple Oat

Vivid - Nahun Fernandez Honey

Vivid - Sugar Shack

Vivid - Sugar Shack

Waypost- Bourbon Barrel Finished Coffee

White Bison - black

White Rhino - Black

White Rhino - Sebastian

Wild Goose Coffee - Blue River Blend

Wild Goose Coffee - Red Line Draft Latte

