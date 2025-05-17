SnapLock Industries Secures Another U.S. Patent, Continuing Its Legacy of Innovation in Modular Flooring Systems

SnapLock Industries has been granted another US patent, this time for a revolutionary next-generation build process utilized for products across all business segments.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SnapLock Industries, a worldwide leader in the manufacturing and distribution of premium modular flooring, proudly announces the approval of its latest U.S. patent, adding to its growing portfolio of proprietary technologies that continue to revolutionize the flooring industry.
This newly awarded patent covers an advanced process and apparatus for aligning and assembling multi-layer floor panels, enhancing precision and efficiency in manufacturing. This revolutionary build innovation allows for even tighter tolerances and improved product quality across SnapLock's family of modular flooring solutions, which includes SnapSports®, RaceDeck®, SnapLock® Dance Floors, and more.
"Innovation is in our DNA," said Jeremiah Shapiro, Vice President of Operations at SnapLock Industries. "This patent reflects our ongoing investment in engineering and automation as we strive to deliver the highest-performing modular floors in the world."
Over the last two decades, SnapLock Industries has been awarded more 34 patents for its breakthrough advancements in modular flooring design, connection systems, manufacturing technology, and processes. Each innovation strengthens the company's ability to lead in industries ranging from sports and events to residential and commercial spaces.
SnapLock Industries designs, a Gerflor Company, engineers, and manufactures all of its modular flooring systems in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA and exports to over 70 countries worldwide. With this latest milestone, the company continues to raise the bar in innovation, performance, and quality.
Media Contact
Lauren Christensen, SnapLock Industries, 1 8017460143 6131, [email protected], www.snaplock.com
SOURCE SnapLock Industries
Share this article