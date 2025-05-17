SnapLock Industries Secures Another U.S. Patent, Continuing Its Legacy of Innovation in Modular Flooring Systems

"Innovation is in our DNA," said Jeremiah Shapiro, Vice President of Operations at SnapLock Industries. "This patent reflects our ongoing investment in engineering and automation as we strive to deliver the highest-performing modular floors in the world." Post this

Over the last two decades, SnapLock Industries has been awarded more 34 patents for its breakthrough advancements in modular flooring design, connection systems, manufacturing technology, and processes. Each innovation strengthens the company's ability to lead in industries ranging from sports and events to residential and commercial spaces.

SnapLock Industries designs, a Gerflor Company, engineers, and manufactures all of its modular flooring systems in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA and exports to over 70 countries worldwide. With this latest milestone, the company continues to raise the bar in innovation, performance, and quality.

