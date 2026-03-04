Snaply Absorbs HouseLens, Strengthening National Real Estate Media Platform Across 40+ States

Snaply announced it is absorbing HouseLens into the Snaply brand and operating platform, expanding its footprint to over 40 states. The transition strengthens Snaply's national real estate media infrastructure and accelerates scalable growth. The move advances Snaply's long term strategy of disciplined national expansion and enterprise focused execution, further solidifying its position as a leading real estate media platform.

DENVER, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snaply, a national real estate photography and media company, today announced that HouseLens will transition fully into the Snaply brand and operating platform. The decision follows a strategic evaluation by SeekNow, parent company of HouseLens, to align the business within Snaply's specialized real estate media infrastructure to support continued national growth.