Snaply Welcomes VHT Clients, Brokers, and Photographers with Exclusive Opportunities Following VHT Studios Closure

Following the closure of VHT Studios, Snaply has emerged as the leading nationwide provider of real estate photography and media services. Built by seasoned real estate agents and photographers with over 15 years of experience, Snaply delivers a smarter, more aligned solution for today's professionals. Snaply invites former VHT photographers to join its platform, offering competitive commissions and profit sharing for those who bring their clients. For VHT clients, Snaply provides uninterrupted service with accessible pricing, a user-friendly ordering process, and value-packed packages that include a free floor plan with every shoot. Brokerages that previously worked with VHT can expect their agreements to be honored or even improved. Snaply's broker-first model includes profit sharing for brokerages and discounts for their agents, building stronger long-term partnerships. Snaply operates nationally with a strong presence in Chicago. Learn more at SnaplyPhoto.com or contact Darryl Glade at [email protected].

CHICAGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the recent closure of VHT Studios, Snaply is stepping forward as the premier nationwide solution for real estate photography and media services. Operated by former top-producing real estate agents and veteran photographers with over 15 years in the industry, Snaply brings a unique, business-savvy approach tailored to today's real estate professionals.

For VHT Photographers

Snaply extends an open invitation to former VHT photographers to join its platform. Photographers who bring their clients to Snaply will receive competitive commissions and a profit share. This approach rewards both their talent and the trusted relationships they have built.

For VHT Clients

Snaply is ready to deliver seamless continuity in media services. With a streamlined ordering process at SnaplyPhoto.com and pricing that is more accessible than VHT's, clients will enjoy top-tier service and greater value. Our media packages are designed to help properties stand out and close faster in today's market. We include a free floor plan with every photography order as our base package.

For Brokers and Brokerages

Snaply will honor all previous media pricing agreements made with VHT. In many cases, we are also able to provide enhanced deals. What sets Snaply apart is our broker-first partnership model. We offer profit share opportunities for brokerages and exclusive discounts for their agents. This structure creates long-term value across every level of the real estate chain.

"We are not just a new photography company rushing in" said Darryl Glade, Co-Founder of Snaply. "We were built by seasoned real estate agents and photographers and have been in the this space for a decade and a half. We have personally sold real estate, shot tens of thousands of properties, and built Snaply from the ground up to empower photographers, agents, and brokerages with better tools and better outcomes."

Snaply serves clients across the country. For photographer inquiries and brokerage partnership opportunities, contact Darryl Glade at [email protected].

To view packages, pricing, or to place an order, visit SnaplyPhoto.com.

