SnappStay Launches to Disrupt Short-Term Rental Market with Lower Fees and Host-Friendly Model

"As a host myself, I saw firsthand the challenges of high service fees cutting into earnings," said Patrick Davis, founder and CEO of SnappStay. "We created SnappStay to provide a fair and transparent marketplace where homeowners can maximize their revenue and travelers can book accommodations without unnecessary costs."

A More Profitable Model for Hosts

SnappStay distinguishes itself by eliminating the excessive commissions typically charged by existing platforms. While major short-term rental companies take a significant percentage from each booking, SnappStay operates on a lower-cost model, allowing property owners to keep more of their income while maintaining competitive guest pricing.

The company focuses on onboarding new hosts and investors to expand the platform's reach. By joining SnappStay, hosts can attract a broader audience while benefiting from reduced platform fees and a dedicated support team to optimize their listing performance.

Now Available for Download

The SnappStay app is now live on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making it easy for hosts to list properties and for travelers to secure accommodations in just a few clicks. The platform is rapidly expanding across key travel destinations, with listings in major cities, including New York, Paris, London, Dubai, and Sydney.

With its transparent pricing model, intuitive interface, and commitment to host profitability, SnappStay is poised to redefine the short-term rental market. Property owners and investors interested in joining the platform can visit SnappStay.com for more details and sign-up information.

About SnappStay

SnappStay is an innovative short-term rental platform that offers a more equitable solution for hosts and travelers. By cutting excessive service fees and simplifying the booking process, SnappStay provides a cost-effective and host-friendly alternative to traditional vacation rental platforms. The company's mission is to create a trusted marketplace that benefits all stakeholders in the short-term rental ecosystem.

