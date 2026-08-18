Snaptron Expands Service Offerings with Precision Die Cutting and Product Testing Services

Snaptron is expanding beyond tactile switch manufacturing with the launch of Precision Die Cutting and Product Testing Services. The new capabilities strengthen Snaptron's position as a full-service engineering partner, helping customers streamline development, validate product performance, and simplify their supply chain.

WINDSOR, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snaptron, a leading manufacturer of tactile dome switches, announces the launch of its Precision Die Cutting and Product Testing Services. The new offerings expand its capabilities and help engineers accelerate development, reduce supplier complexity, and bring products to market with greater confidence.

The new offerings complement Snaptron's existing portfolio of tactile dome switches, dome arrays, placement equipment, and application engineering support, enabling customers to source critical manufacturing and validation services from a single trusted partner.

Snaptron's Precision Die Cutting Services support prototype and production programs, offering precision-cut adhesive layers, insulators, spacers, gaskets, and other flexible materials for membrane switches, human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and electronic assemblies. Customers can choose from polyester, polyimide, acrylic adhesives, and specialty films, with quick-turn prototype and production-ready manufacturing.

In addition to manufacturing, Snaptron now offers Product Testing Services designed specifically for tactile switches and electromechanical components. Testing capabilities include accelerated life cycle testing, force and travel analysis, tactile ratio measurements, electrical continuity testing, and application-specific fixture development. Testing is performed using Snaptron's advanced equipment and follows established industry standards, providing engineers with objective performance data to validate designs before production.

"Engineers have always come to Snaptron for technical expertise," said Taunya Feyen, Owner at Snaptron. "Expanding into testing and precision die cutting is a natural evolution of that relationship. Our customers are looking for partners who can help solve engineering challenges—not just supply components. These services allow us to support them earlier in the design process and throughout the product lifecycle."

By combining manufacturing expertise with engineering services, Snaptron helps customers cut development time, simplify supplier management, and minimize the risk of design revisions. Whether validating a new switch design, producing prototype components, or preparing a product for full-scale manufacturing, customers now have access to additional resources backed by decades of tactile switch experience.

The launch reflects Snaptron's continued investment in the services engineers need to design, validate, and manufacture high-performance electronic products successfully. To learn more about Snaptron's Precision Die Cutting and Product Testing Services, visit www.snaptron.com/services/.

About Snaptron

Snaptron is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of tactile dome switches, dome arrays, precision die-cut components, and related automation and testing solutions. Based in Windsor, Colorado, Snaptron partners with engineers around the world to develop reliable, high-quality solutions for medical, industrial, automotive, aerospace, consumer, and defense applications. Through innovative manufacturing, technical expertise, and responsive customer support, Snaptron helps customers move from concept to production with confidence.

Media Contact

Nicole Kangos, Snaptron, 1 970-686-5682, [email protected], https://www.snaptron.com/

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SOURCE Snaptron