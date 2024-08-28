Snaptron Unveils Redesigned Sapphire T-400, Revolutionizing Switch Testing in Latest Innovation

Snaptron, a leading manufacturer of tactile switches, has unveiled the updated Sapphire T-400 Force-Displacement Switch Tester. This tester features a user-friendly interface, enhanced adjustability, and advanced software. Key upgrades include a larger touchscreen, an easily adjustable head for testing bigger products, and improved usability features. The Sapphire Tester is crucial for evaluating switch performance in industries like medical, automotive, and aerospace.

WINDSOR, Colo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snaptron, a leading manufacturer of tactile dome switches, has announced the revamp of their Force-Displacement Switch Tester machine, the Sapphire T-400. The new model introduces a range of new enhancements with a more user-friendly interface in mind.

The latest iteration of the Sapphire T-400 showcases a comprehensive array of new features. Notable improvements include an easily adjustable head to test larger products, a bigger capacitive touch screen, and a series of software changes to improve functionality.

Designed to deliver a user-friendly experience, the new Sapphire model incorporates additional features such as an always-on HDMI port, an externally accessible power button, and conductive non-marking feet. These enhancements elevate usability and ensure seamless integration into various environments.

"We are excited to announce our updated and improved Sapphire Force Testing Machine," said Kevin Albertsen, Director of Engineering at Snaptron. "We've developed a machine that will work better and last longer, but its greatest strength is its ability to effortlessly test switches right out of the box."

The Sapphire Force-Displacement Switch Tester evaluates switch performance, tactile feedback, and other ASTM characteristics by measuring activation force and switch displacement. Additionally, the Sapphire supports two-channel circuit testing, enabling monitoring of circuit closure and delivering a resistance read-out associated with the switch's operation. This critical data ensures switches meet stringent operational standards across various industries, including medical, automotive, and aerospace, where reliable switch performance is crucial.

Customers are encouraged to order their Sapphire Switch Tester directly through Snaptron's official website. Alternatively, orders can be made through our exclusive distributor, Norman Tool. Find more information about the new Sapphire by visiting our website.

Headquartered in Windsor, Colorado, Snaptron is a premier manufacturer specializing in dome switches. Committed to pioneering innovative solutions that surpass customer expectations, Snaptron offers an extensive range of dome switches, dome arrays, and a variety of standalone testing and automation equipment. With a rich history of excellence and a steadfast dedication to quality, Snaptron continues to lead the industry in delivering superior switch technology tailored to diverse applications.

