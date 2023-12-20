Sneak Preview: TAMARINDOS WELLNESS VILLAS. An Exclusive Eco-Minded Sanctuary on Mexico's Baja California Sur

"Built upon the concept of home-grown and regenerative cultivation, the Tamarindos development is set to draw major attention and offers unparalleled value. We are so excited to offer this rare chance to own a very special property." - Vanessa Fukunaga. Post this

Redefining Luxury Living And Community in San Jose del Cabo: The "living" landscape, identified by its Pericú heritage, spans a generous 12.75 hectares of prime agricultural land with special soil characteristics that allow seeds to flourish in a regenerative natural capacity. It's here where homeowners can experience a truly incredible native environment that's in total balance with nature and grounded with living well.

Indulge in an array of UNMATCHED AMENITIES including an organic farm, the Los Tamarindos Restaurant and Bar serving authentic Mexican-Mediterranean cuisine, a vibrant market, lush gardens featuring palms and centuries-old trees, and educational workshops surrounding gastronomy, permaculture, wellness, arts and culture. In addition to the villas, part of the masterplan includes a Wellness Center, Teahouse and spacious pool with expansive leisure areas.

Masterminds Behind the Vision: Tamarindos Tierra Viva is the result of a visionary collaboration led by Chef Enrique Silva, with architectural brilliance from Michel Rojkind and Alvarez Tello, inspirational landscaping by ASPJ, water management by Hugo Vargas, and concept creations by Nacho Cadena.

"At Tamarindos Tierra Viva we are creating a system of cultivation that relies on renewable resources and human hands that respectfully work the land. It's a destination unlike any other and here we're creating a story that connects nature with people, bringing everyone together to the table." – Enrique Silva.

These villas represent an unparalleled value proposition in the luxury segment of Los Cabos. Phase 1, inclusive of 12 villas, the pool and market, will see the realization by 2025. Spaces are limited and now is the opportune moment to learn more. Request pricing, floorplan and brochure at: [email protected]. Engage with our specialized team members at Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and be part of this pioneering venture. At a place where peace, tranquility and refined simplicity are prioritized above all else — welcome to Tamarindos Wellness Villas.

Media Contact

Vanessa Fukunaga, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 011 521 624 157 3446, [email protected], snellrealestate.com/tamarindos-wellness-villas/

SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate