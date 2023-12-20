Sneak Preview: TAMARINDOS WELLNESS VILLAS. An Exclusive Eco-Minded Sanctuary on Mexico's Baja California Sur

Nestled in the pristine heart of Baja California Sur's San Jose del Cabo, awaits a destination unlike any other: TAMARINDOS TIERRA VIVA, an eco-minded community with a limited collection of TAMARINDOS WELLNESS VILLAS. Built around the thriving self-sustainable destination of Los Tamarindos, this master-planned holistic project promises homeowners optimum comfort, privacy and a sense of sanctuary.
LOS CABOS, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just recently, By Invitation Only guests were treated to a SNEAK PREVIEW of these villas with front row seats to "LA CHOCA" fashion show by Sonia Falcone, amidst cocktails, smooth tunes, exquisite jewelry by Daniel Espinosa and a labyrinth light show. WATCH EVENT VIDEO. This unique unveiling brings new meaning to Los Cabos luxury living with a farm-to-table culture, high-end amenities and the most tranquil of settings combined into one. Resonating with the discerning eco-forward buyer who prioritizes peace, tranquility and refined simplicity above all else, Tamarindos Wellness Villas are set to pave the way forward for well-rounded healthy living. Sales are exclusively represented by Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, Mexico's #1 luxury real estate brokerage with more than 25 years of experience in the marketplace.
Spanning across two floors, each 160m² air-conditioned 2-bedroom villa champions the best of well-being and comfort. On the upper level, homeowners will enjoy open-plan living and dining areas, a kitchen and bathroom, floor-to-ceiling glass windows for maximizing mountain, sea and farm views, and access to a 120m² outdoor covered terrace. Gracefully connected via a curving staircase, the lower level provides additional outdoor spaces. Sharing a sense of integration into the existing land, each hideaway villa boasts understated elegance, a functional approach and carefully curated interiors.
Redefining Luxury Living And Community in San Jose del Cabo: The "living" landscape, identified by its Pericú heritage, spans a generous 12.75 hectares of prime agricultural land with special soil characteristics that allow seeds to flourish in a regenerative natural capacity. It's here where homeowners can experience a truly incredible native environment that's in total balance with nature and grounded with living well.
Indulge in an array of UNMATCHED AMENITIES including an organic farm, the Los Tamarindos Restaurant and Bar serving authentic Mexican-Mediterranean cuisine, a vibrant market, lush gardens featuring palms and centuries-old trees, and educational workshops surrounding gastronomy, permaculture, wellness, arts and culture. In addition to the villas, part of the masterplan includes a Wellness Center, Teahouse and spacious pool with expansive leisure areas.
Masterminds Behind the Vision: Tamarindos Tierra Viva is the result of a visionary collaboration led by Chef Enrique Silva, with architectural brilliance from Michel Rojkind and Alvarez Tello, inspirational landscaping by ASPJ, water management by Hugo Vargas, and concept creations by Nacho Cadena.
"At Tamarindos Tierra Viva we are creating a system of cultivation that relies on renewable resources and human hands that respectfully work the land. It's a destination unlike any other and here we're creating a story that connects nature with people, bringing everyone together to the table." – Enrique Silva.
These villas represent an unparalleled value proposition in the luxury segment of Los Cabos. Phase 1, inclusive of 12 villas, the pool and market, will see the realization by 2025. Spaces are limited and now is the opportune moment to learn more. Request pricing, floorplan and brochure at: [email protected]. Engage with our specialized team members at Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate and be part of this pioneering venture. At a place where peace, tranquility and refined simplicity are prioritized above all else — welcome to Tamarindos Wellness Villas.
Media Contact
Vanessa Fukunaga, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, 52 011 521 624 157 3446, [email protected], snellrealestate.com/tamarindos-wellness-villas/
SOURCE Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate
