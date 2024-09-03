Sneaker Traction Spray Invented by NY Sports Scientists Gave Team USA Fencing Champ the Edge at Paris Olympics

Introducing EDGE®: A new scientific breakthrough in athletic performance that Olympic Champ Nick Itkin says improved his grip and kept him injury-free at the Olympic games

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDGE® is a bio-based formula used by athletes to instantly enhance shoe grip for improved agility and protection against injuries from slipping. It's one of the essentials Team USA fencers keep in their sports bags to use before every match.

24-year old Nick Itkin of Los Angeles, the #2 ranked fencer in the world, says EDGE® spray gave him the edge at the Olympics resulting in a bronze medal in the men's individual foil category. Iktin says, "I make sure to use my EDGE spray before matches because the last thing I wanna do is get injured in the most important tournament, the Olympics."

Another Fencing Olympian Hadley Husisian used EDGE® spray products while competing at the Paris Olympics and says she is thankful to the creators of EDGE® for making sure she didn't slip up at the "most important tournament" of her life. Husisian says the Grand Palais venue for fencing was dusty due to recent construction modifications. She says she had peace of mind knowing EDGE® would improve her grip and boost her athletic performance.

Athletes simply spray their sneaker outsoles with EDGE® right before beginning their activity and then wait 15 seconds to absorb. EDGE® dries without any stickiness or residue. It works by safely elasticizing the outsole material making it more grippy on smooth indoor athletic surfaces (and even dusty ones!)

Even the best sneaker outsoles begin losing grip as soon as they leave the assembly line. Inspired to help athletes get better grip, a team of sports scientists at the EDGE® lab in New York led by Materials Scientist Zach Keck went to work. They were determined to find a simple eco-friendly scientific solution that athletes could keep in their sports bags to prevent slip-ups and to avoid injury. A deep, four-year dive into rubber enhancing chemicals led to the discovery of EDGE's® unique non-toxic formula and the idea for EDGE® spray and wipes was born. EDGE® uses bio-based, non-toxic ingredients picked with customers and the environment in mind. The formula includes alcohol-free biodegradable green solvents that accelerate drying time while remaining VOC-exempt. It's non-toxic, safe for you, your shoes, the planet and meets EPA Safer Choice Standards.

Keck calls EDGE® a scientific breakthrough in athletic performance resulting in a 25% grip improvement that translates into enhanced agility and control on the court. "Athletes often have to hold back or think twice about making hard cuts or transitions because they're afraid of slipping. If that thought comes into your mind even once during a game, the court or your sneaker is letting you down. That's the problem we solve. We give you confidence and security back on demand. And we do it for a fraction of the cost of a candy bar or water bottle each game."

About EDGE®: EDGE® is not your ordinary grip spray. It's an innovative eco-friendly athletic sneaker outsole enhancer that is the first to actually change the chemistry of the outsole material itself. EDGE® products are used globally by indoor athletes in many sports including basketball. Choose from EDGE® Grip Spray or Grip Wipes.

