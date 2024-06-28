Snibbs Introduces Tough and Stylish Chef-Inspired Clogs

The Innovative Work Shoe Brand Expands Their Portfolio With A Classic Style For Anyone On-The-Go.

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Time to step up your footwear game: Snibbs, co-founded by chef and all-star winner of Food Network's Great Food Truck Race Daniel Shemtob and renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jason Snibbe (LA Lakers, Clippers, and more), proudly unveils a new line of expertly crafted and versatile clogs. While the clog is a beloved style amongst the culinary industry, this latest addition is ideal for anyone on their feet all day and enhances Snibbs' cutting-edge collection of footwear that transitions from work-essential to life-essential.

"Our new clogs are more than just footwear. They're a game-changer for busy days," says Shemtob. "Whether you're in the kitchen or out running errands, these clogs are built to keep up with you. They're comfy, stylish and tough, and are just what you need when you're moving non-stop. I've been wearing mine everywhere and they've become my new, go-to shoe for just about everything."

Creative Director and Head of Special Projects Brett Golliff, whose impressive portfolio includes work with Nike and New Balance, as well as the iconic car brand Corvette, has brought his exceptional vision to Snibbs. The result? A clog that embodies both fashion-forward aesthetics and the practical needs of hardworking professionals—certified non-slip soles by ASTM International, water (or sauce!) resistant and seamless vegan leather, an EVA top sole that enhances blood flow, strength and stability, a robust toe guard that provides protection from inevitable bumps and stubs, and maximum cushioning for all-day wear. Additionally, these shoes are made with nearly 100% recycled and plant-based materials, so your soul and soles can rest easy.

"This workhorse of a clog was created out of evaluating our own patterns. We obsess over all the details in our footwear, just like our culinary partners obsess over crafting the perfect dish," adds Golliff. "This meant designing something that felt like it was a part of you, so you could focus on the task at hand."

Available for purchase through Snibbs.co, the clogs are priced at $99 and come in six stunning colors—Eclipse, Black Speckle, Bluing, Charcoal, and Pistachio—with more colorways on the horizon.

This marks Snibbs' fourth product launch in recent years, following the success of the Spacecloud, Rovr and the Orbit—all of which have quickly become favorites amongst service and healthcare workers. Looking ahead, Snibbs promises more buzzworthy collaborations with culinary icons like Nancy Silverton and Chris Bianco, as well as partnerships with top lifestyle brands such as Hedley & Bennett.

ABOUT SNIBBS

Snibbs isn't just another shoe brand. It's the brainchild of chef and two-time winner of Food Network's Great Food Truck Race, Daniel Shemtob, his high school best friend and entrepreneur Haik Zadoyan and the renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jason Snibbe (LA Lakers, Clippers and more). With a chef's finesse, an entrepreneur's vision and a surgeon's precision, this team set out to elevate the worker and create a cutting-edge, non-slip shoe that was exceptionally functional and design-forward. Founded in 2020, Snibbs was born amidst a global pandemic and catalyzed a footwear revolution. Made for workers and by workers, Snibbs offers four sleek styles—the Spacecloud, Rovr, Orbit and Clog—in fashion-forward colorways or whimsical patterns, and with varying degrees of water-resistance and breathability, depending upon the task at hand. Snibbs cares about the health of plantar surfaces and our planet by designing vegan shoes made with nearly 100% recycled materials and utilizing Midori-Bio's organic, biodegradable additives. Giving back to the people on our planet is also a major focus, so a portion of every Snibbs purchase supports nonprofit organizations such as Food Rescue US, the ASPCA and the HealthWell Foundation. Whether you're navigating the bustling kitchen or striding through the urban jungle, Snibbs has you covered—in style, in comfort, and in purpose. Discover more at www.snibbs.co and @snibbsfootwear.

