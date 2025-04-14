Snibbs Steps into Boots with the Gorpcore-Inspired "Pro"

This Rugged Work Boot Meets the Demands of Life Indoors & Out

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snibbs, the innovative work shoe brand known for its stylish functionality, launches the Pro today, marking their first entry into the boot category. Built for those who move seamlessly amongst the kitchen, the outdoors and the urban landscape, the Pro combines non-slip durability with modern, streetwear-inspired design. This comfortable and revolutionary shoe can withstand a variety of tough environments, making it ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, grill or pitmasters, chefs, baristas, brewers, winemakers, warehouse workers, or simply anyone on their feet all day. The Pro ($170) debuts in three distinct colorways: Eclipse Black, Black Speckle, and Kentucky Blue.

Born from a need for a more robust, versatile and rugged shoe, Snibbs Co-Founder and Chef Daniel Shemtob (The Lime Truck and all-star winner on Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race") worked closely with Co-Founder and renowned Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jason Snibbe (LA Lakers, Clippers, The Kardashians) and Creative Director/Head of Special Projects Brett Golliff (Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Chevrolet) to design the Pro as a "utilitarian tank" that blends practicality with a modern aesthetic. Water-repellent and made from nearly 100% recycled or eco-friendly based materials, it's truly built to withstand the demands of various environments, making it perfect for those who work, cook or play outdoors.

"Since launching Snibbs in 2020, we immediately saw the need for a boot that was original, and could handle the demands of both a professional kitchen and a tough, outdoor environment. We've all been wear-testing the Pro across cities, forests and deserts for the past few years, and it's our most rugged, cushioned shoe to date," says Shemtob. "The Pro is the boot I wish existed when I was on my feet for 12-hour shifts. It's tough enough for the kitchen, sleek enough for the city, and comfortable enough to wear all day."

Key features of the Snibbs Pro include:

Superior Comfort and Adaptable Fit: The knit is crafted from recycled yarns and a custom-developed, high-energy foam ensures maximum cushioning and contoured stability, crucial for long hours on your feet.

Convenient, Hands-Free Design: The slip-on/slip-off design with a heel lip allows for easy removal, perfect for busy or messy hands.

Non-Slip, Robust Durability for Outdoor Use: Water-resistant vegan leather, a puncture-proof strobel board, and non-slip rubber provide essential protection against spills, heat, and uneven terrain.

Simplified Cleaning: The EVA (made from biodegradable Midori) and vegan upper, treated with a protective coating, makes cleaning up spills and messes quick and easy.

The Pro is available in men's sizes 7.5 - 12.5 and women's sizes 9.5 - 14.5. A smaller size range is on the way, and additional colorways will be released later this spring. Additionally, it comes with a complimentary 1-Year Protection Plan, which covers seam and sole separation, cracking, discoloration, broken eyelets, broken heels, rips and tears.

Snibbs designs with the worker in mind, and regularly taps industry leaders for their expertise. Founder Ellen Bennett, behind the beloved kitchen and lifestyle brand Hedley & Bennett, worked with the team on the newly-released Snibbs x Hedley & Bennett Orbit SE sneaker, and Snibbs is set to unveil limited-edition collaborations with culinary icons like Nancy Silverton and Andrew Zimmern—blending chef-driven insight with cutting-edge design.

Snibbs isn't just another shoe brand. It's the brainchild of chef and two-time winner of Food Network's Great Food Truck Race, Daniel Shemtob, his high school best friend and entrepreneur Haik Zadoyan and the renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jason Snibbe (LA Lakers, Clippers and more). With a chef's finesse, an entrepreneur's vision and a surgeon's precision, this team set out to elevate the worker and create a cutting-edge, non-slip shoe that was exceptionally functional and design-forward. Founded in 2020, Snibbs was born amidst a global pandemic and catalyzed a footwear revolution. Made for workers and by workers, Snibbs offers five sleek styles—the Spacecloud, Rovr, Orbit, Clog and Pro—in fashion-forward colorways or whimsical patterns, and with varying degrees of water-resistance and breathability, depending upon the task at hand. Snibbs cares about the health of plantar surfaces and the planet by designing shoes made with nearly 100% recycled materials and utilizing Midori-Bio's organic, biodegradable additives. Uplifting fellow workers is also a major focus, so the Community Giveback Program offers financial assistance and a free pair of shoes to workers experiencing financial hardship. From kitchen floors to city streets, Snibbs ensures you move with confidence—wherever the job takes you. Discover more at www.snibbs.co and @snibbsfootwear.

