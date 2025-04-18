Snoop Dogg Launches 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' and 'Death Row' Annual 420 Merch Collections via Bravado

"There is no one more responsible for making 420 the kind of cultural celebration it is today than Snoop. He's a visionary. We are stoked to collaborate with him and his team on these great collections."- Matt Young, President of Bravado. Post this

"There is no one more responsible for making 420 the kind of cultural celebration it is today than Snoop," said Matt Young, President of Bravado. "He's a visionary. He's been a cultural force for well over 30 years and now he's fueling Death Row's next creative chapter. We are stoked to collaborate with him and his team on these great collections for the legions of fans all over the world who love Snoop and Death Row."

In addition, Death Row Records, under Snoop Dogg's leadership as CEO, is launching its own annual 420 merch collection. Over the years, Snoop has continued to breathe new life into the iconic label while honoring its influential legacy. Under his direction, Death Row has evolved from a historic powerhouse of West Coast hip-hop into a forward-thinking lifestyle brand that seamlessly merges music, fashion, and culture. Now celebrating the label's deep roots in style, including being home to the first rapper to walk in a high-fashion runway show, Death Row's latest collection draws from its classic logos and rebellious spirit, while introducing bold, modern graphics and elevated, high-quality materials.

As Snoop Dogg continues to redefine both his personal brand and the legacy of Death Row Records, these exclusive 420 merch collections serve as a testament to his enduring influence on music, culture, and fashion. The "Last Dance with Mary Jane" collection offers fans a unique blend of Snoop's cannabis culture roots, while the Death Row collection celebrates the label's rebellious spirit. Together, these merch drops not only honor the past but also set the stage for a new era of creative innovation, ensuring that both Snoop and Death Row remain at the forefront of hip-hop, fashion and culture for years to come.

View the full 420 collection here: https://shop.snoopdogg.com/ and https://shop.deathrowrecords.com/

