Snoop Dogg Launches 'Last Dance with Mary Jane' and 'Death Row' Annual 420 Merch Collections via Bravado

Snoop Dogg is launching his first annual collection of merch to celebrate 420!
LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known as the "Patron Saint" of 4/20, Snoop Dogg announced today the launch of an annual 420 merch collection via Bravado, the world's leading merchandise and brand management company. The collection will kick off with two distinct capsule collections beginning with "Last Dance with Mary Jane," a collection inspired by Snoop's upcoming single and video of the same name featuring Jelly Roll and the late Tom Petty. The second brings Snoop full circle, honoring his West Coast roots while celebrating the powerful legacy and cultural impact of Death Row Records. This marks the beginning of what will become an annual 420 merch moment for Snoop, giving fans a fresh way to celebrate the year's high holiday. The 420 collection launches on Friday, April 18 at 10am ET on Snoop Dogg's Shop and in the newly launched Death Row Store.
For years, Snoop has helped carry 420 far beyond a casual nod to cannabis and into a ceremonial holiday globally recognized as a day of unity, reflection, protest and celebration within cannabis culture. The launch of "Last Dance with Mary Jane," will feature a range of custom-designed sweatshirts, hats, t-shirts, tote bags, and more, spotlighting Snoop's timeless and chronic-infused hip-hop anthems that have echoed through generations. Paired with bold, smoking-inspired graphics and original artwork from Atlanta-based artist FRKO, the drop includes a limited edition vinyl of the single, available only as part of the capsule.
"There is no one more responsible for making 420 the kind of cultural celebration it is today than Snoop," said Matt Young, President of Bravado. "He's a visionary. He's been a cultural force for well over 30 years and now he's fueling Death Row's next creative chapter. We are stoked to collaborate with him and his team on these great collections for the legions of fans all over the world who love Snoop and Death Row."
In addition, Death Row Records, under Snoop Dogg's leadership as CEO, is launching its own annual 420 merch collection. Over the years, Snoop has continued to breathe new life into the iconic label while honoring its influential legacy. Under his direction, Death Row has evolved from a historic powerhouse of West Coast hip-hop into a forward-thinking lifestyle brand that seamlessly merges music, fashion, and culture. Now celebrating the label's deep roots in style, including being home to the first rapper to walk in a high-fashion runway show, Death Row's latest collection draws from its classic logos and rebellious spirit, while introducing bold, modern graphics and elevated, high-quality materials.
As Snoop Dogg continues to redefine both his personal brand and the legacy of Death Row Records, these exclusive 420 merch collections serve as a testament to his enduring influence on music, culture, and fashion. The "Last Dance with Mary Jane" collection offers fans a unique blend of Snoop's cannabis culture roots, while the Death Row collection celebrates the label's rebellious spirit. Together, these merch drops not only honor the past but also set the stage for a new era of creative innovation, ensuring that both Snoop and Death Row remain at the forefront of hip-hop, fashion and culture for years to come.
View the full 420 collection here: https://shop.snoopdogg.com/ and https://shop.deathrowrecords.com/
