Snoop Dogg's 'Doggyland' Debuts Vancy the Dalmatian, Voiced By Young Viral Sensation VanVan, In New Song 'Grateful'

"We are thrilled to welcome Vancy to 'Doggyland', and VanVan brings her character to life in such a fun and relatable way," said series co-creator Claude Brooks. "Vancy's debut in 'Grateful' will inspire kids to think about gratitude and positive thinking in ways that are playful and easy for them to understand."

"VanVan's energy is unmatched, and she brings that same spirit to her role as Vancy in Doggyland", added VanVan's manager, Hip Hop legend MC Lyte. "Listening to her become the character and perform these great thoughtful raps is captivating. I'm excited for everyone to see her talent and experience the joy she brings as a part of the 'Doggyland' crew."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be a part of Doggyland! Voicing Vancy is a dream come true. Thank you for this amazing opportunity!", says VanVan.

"We've collabed with [VanVan] on a few things in the past and it's finally time for her to become part of the cast," says Snoop. "She is a gifted rapper and natural entertainer, bringing a natural charm and exuberance to her role of Vancy, a young pup with a lot of style and more importantly integrity. I can't wait for you all to see how she elevates every song and video she is a part of."

Vancy joins the beloved 'Doggyland' crew—Bow Wizzle, Wags, Yap Yap, and friends—as they embark on fun, music-filled adventures that captivate and educate. Stay tuned for more new episodes featuring Vancy on YouTube Kids.

'Doggyland' has grown rapidly since its 2022 debut, drawing families and educators for its engaging, educational content that supports social-emotional and cognitive development in young audiences. The introduction of Vancey is part of the series' commitment to bringing fresh, relevant characters and lessons that reflect real-world values like kindness, friendship, and self-expression.

'Doggyland' recently won the NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Short Form Series", as well as the "Education and Discovery" Telly Award, and now gets over 1.5 million views per day across YouTube/YouTube Kids, HappyKids.tv, and Kidoodle.

MORE ABOUT VANVAN:

Savannah McConneaughey, known as VanVan, is a 5-year-old international sensation. She first gained attention as a social media star with her viral video "Playing Outside Everyday," which amassed over five million views. Since then, she has emerged as a remarkable talent with an impressive list of achievements. VanVan's infectious personality, catchy raps, and captivating dance moves have since won the hearts of millions worldwide. She has been featured on numerous talk shows, news outlets, and magazines, with BET being the first major network to spotlight her rise to fame. Her appearances include 'The Tamron Hall Show', 'Good Morning America', and a historic interview with the CEO of Essence, alongside a feature in Essence Magazine.

In addition to her media presence, VanVan has performed at major events, including the Cheerwine Festival, Essence Festival, and the Kennedy Center Honors. She has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Snoop Dogg, MC Lyte, Missy Elliott, and The Clark Sisters, even presenting the Kennedy Center Honor to Queen Latifah.

With her recent signing to MC Lyte's Sunni Gyrl, Inc., Van Van is poised to create timeless music that resonates deeply with her audience. As noted by Kerry Washington and other luminaries, she is truly the Princess of Hip-Hop, and there's much more to come from this extraordinary young talent.

