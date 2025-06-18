Snoop Dogg's 'Doggyland' Unveils Its First Ever Live Action Episode

"We were delighted when VanVan's rap version of our 'Affirmations Song' went viral across social media. This inspired us to do a full length video with her and Bow Wizzle... We have more live action videos with other talented kids coming. Be on the lookout!" Post this

"We were delighted when VanVan's rap version of our 'Affirmations Song' went viral across social media. This inspired us to do a full length video with her and Bow Wizzle, based around her version of the 'Clean Up Song', and we couldn't be happier with how it turned out. We have more live action videos with other talented kids coming. Be on the lookout!" - 'Doggyland' co-creator Claude Brooks

"Working with Doggyland and Uncle Snoop Dogg on the Clean Up remix was such a fun and inspiring experience. I feel truly blessed to be seen and to create music on this level." - VanVan

VanVan also voices Doggyland's new Vancy character, a spirited Dalmatian puppy and the latest recurring character to join the show's vibrant cast. First introduced in "Grateful", a fun sing-along that teaches young children the importance of expressing gratitude, Vancy brings a new layer of excitement, joy, and personality to Doggyland's mission of teaching essential life lessons.

"You know we loved working with VanVan. She's an amazing rapper and has the natural swagger to go with it. She's a perfect fit for 'Doggyland' and I know Bow Wizzle can't wait to get in the studio with her again." - Snoop Dogg

The "Clean Up Song" remix is now available on YouTube and all major audio streaming platforms.

Watch the live action music video on YouTube here.

Listen to the new song on audio streaming platforms here.

The live action episode of Doggyland's "Clean Up Song" remix teases what kids can expect to see in the Doggyland Live show, as the series characters come to life on stage during the first 29 dates of KIDZ BOP's Live Certified Bop Tour. Bow Wizzle, Woofee and Yap Yap take stages around the country to sing, dance and rap their viral hits live to open shows by the KIDZ BOP kids – Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila.

There is also an opportunity for kids to meet and hang out with the colorful Doggyland characters before the show in Doggyland's special VIP meet & greet experience.

See the full list of show dates, and purchase concert tickets and special VIP packages separately here.

MORE ABOUT DOGGYLAND:

'Doggyland' is a 3D animated series that features a colorful cast of dogs in a vibrant world where they sing, rap, and dance to fun and educational songs that promote social-emotional and cognitive development in young children. Since its inception in 2022, 'Doggyland' has produced a variety of educational songs about affirmations, letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, and accepting others. The series has quickly become a favorite among families for its vibrant animation, memorable characters, and educational content. Co-created by the world-renowned superstar, songwriter, producer, and rapper, Snoop Dogg; Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children's franchise 'Hip Hop Harry,' Claude Brooks; and singer/songwriter, October London; the series focuses on delivering positive messages through music and storytelling, making learning an enjoyable experience for young viewers.

The cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast; including Woofee, voiced by October London, who is always cheering his friends on and a voice as smooth as Usher; Yap Yap, the high-spirited character who is known for her positive and cheery personality; Chow Wow, an empathic team player and Barks-A-Locks, the curious one of the group who is always discovering new adventures.

Doggyland is available on YouTube/YouTube Kids, HappyKids.tv, and Kidoodle.

For more info and to stay up-to-date on the series visit:

Website | Instagram | Tik Tok | X | Facebook

MORE ABOUT VANVAN:

Savannah McConneaughey, known as VanVan, is a 5-year-old international sensation. She first gained attention as a social media star with her viral video "Playing Outside Everyday," which amassed over five million views. Since then, she has emerged as a remarkable talent with an impressive list of achievements. VanVan's infectious personality, catchy raps, and captivating dance moves have since won the hearts of millions worldwide. She has been featured on numerous talk shows, news outlets, and magazines, with BET being the first major network to spotlight her rise to fame. Her appearances include 'The Tamron Hall Show', 'Good Morning America', and a historic interview for ESSENCE Magazine.

In addition to her media presence, VanVan has performed at major events, including the Cheerwine Festival, Essence Festival, and the Kennedy Center Honors. She has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Snoop Dogg, MC Lyte, Missy Elliott, and The Clark Sisters, even presenting the Kennedy Center Honor to Queen Latifah.

With her recent signing to MC Lyte's Sunni Gyrl, Inc., VanVan is poised to create timeless music that resonates deeply with her audience. As noted by Kerry Washington and other luminaries, she is truly the Princess of Hip-Hop, and there's much more to come from this extraordinary young talent.

More from VanVan: YouTube | Instagram

MORE ABOUT CLAUDE BROOKS:

Claude Brooks is the CEO of C To The B Productions. He started his career as an actor with notable success, and has acted in over 300 episodes of television. His production company has Executive Produced and created over 500 episodes of television within a vast range of genres, including sketch shows such as MTV's The Lyricist Lounge Show; sitcoms like Second Time Around; reality shows like VH1's Hey Luenell; and much more.

After creating, starring in and producing Claude's Crib for Paramount, Paramount Network Television gave him a production deal, which thrived for eight years. In the children's arena, Brooks created and produced The Discovery Kids' Emmy Nominated children's show, Hip Hop Harry, for which new content is currently being produced for over 15 digital platforms, and has spawned a live touring show and successful merchandising program. Brooks soon teamed with Rap superstar Snoop Dogg to form Doggyland Media and create the new innovative 3D animated series for children, Doggyland.

More info:

Website

Media Contact

Andre Barnes, The Elixir Media Group, 1 3476745439, [email protected], The Elixir Media Group

SOURCE Doggyland