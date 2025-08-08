Snoop Dogg's 'Doggyland' Unveils Uplifting New Album 'Be Kind, Be You'

"'Doggyland' is dropping another special album with all the 'Doggyland' goodness you've come to expect... This time we're all about staying true to yourself and being kind, because being kind to others is being the truest version of yourself. And that's the Doggyland way!" Post this

"'Doggyland' is dropping another special album with all the 'Doggyland' goodness you've come to expect", says Snoop Dogg. "This time we're all about staying true to yourself and being kind, because being kind to others is being the truest version of yourself. And that's the 'Doggyland' way!"

Stream/purchase the 'Be Kind Be You' album here.

Doggyland continues to lead the way in children's edutainment by combining vibrant animation, memorable characters, and Hip-Hop-infused soundtracks that resonate across cultures. With "Be Kind, Be You," Doggyland builds on its mission to help young audiences grow into thoughtful, confident, and compassionate individuals.

MORE ABOUT DOGGYLAND:

'Doggyland' is a 3D animated series that features a colorful cast of dogs in a vibrant world where they sing, rap, and dance to fun and educational songs that promote social-emotional and cognitive development in young children. Since its inception in 2022, 'Doggyland' has produced a variety of educational songs about affirmations, letters, numbers, colors, animals, good habits, and accepting others. The series has quickly become a favorite among families for its vibrant animation, memorable characters, and educational content. Co-created by the world-renowned superstar, songwriter, producer, and rapper, Snoop Dogg; Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children's franchise 'Hip Hop Harry,' Claude Brooks; and singer/songwriter, October London; the series focuses on delivering positive messages through music and storytelling, making learning an enjoyable experience for young viewers.

The cast of vibrant characters is led by Bow Wizzle, voiced by Snoop Dogg, the main character who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast; including Woofee, voiced by October London, who is always cheering his friends on and a voice as smooth as Usher; Yap Yap, the high-spirited character who is known for her positive and cheery personality; Chow Wow, an empathic team player and Barks-A-Locks, the curious one of the group who is always discovering new adventures.

'Doggyland' is available on YouTube/YouTube Kids, HappyKids.tv, and Kidoodle.

MORE ABOUT CLAUDE BROOKS:

Claude Brooks is the CEO of C To The B Productions. He started his career as an actor with notable success, and has acted in over 300 episodes of television. His production company has Executive Produced and created over 500 episodes of television within a vast range of genres, including sketch shows such as MTV's The Lyricist Lounge Show; sitcoms like Second Time Around; reality shows like VH1's Hey Luenell; and much more.

After creating, starring in and producing Claude's Crib for Paramount, Paramount Network Television gave him a production deal, which thrived for eight years. In the children's arena, Brooks created and produced The Discovery Kids' Emmy Nominated children's show, Hip Hop Harry, for which new content is currently being produced for over 15 digital platforms, and has spawned a live touring show and successful merchandising program. Brooks soon teamed with Rap superstar Snoop Dogg to form Doggyland Media and create the new innovative 3D animated series for children, Doggyland.

Andre Barnes, The Elixir Media Group, 1 3476745439, [email protected], www.emgpresents.com

