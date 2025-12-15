Snow Day Watch: New AI App Predicts School Closures With Stunning Accuracy

Snow Day Watch launches to deliver early, accurate snow day predictions for students, parents, and schools across the U.S. and Canada.
BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just in time for winter, Snow Day Watch, an advanced AI-powered snow day calculator, has officially launched offering families a method to forecast school closures and snow days across the U.S. and Canada.
With a simple zip or postal code, Snow Day Watch predictor analyzes real-time meteorological data, snowfall patterns, wind speeds, freeze cycles, and other data to calculate a probability score. Instead of guessing, parents, students, and teachers can now plan ahead before the official announcement.
Early internal testing shows Snow Day Watch consistently achieving over 93% accuracy. Their proprietary algorithm learns and adapts as new data is added, making each forecast more reliable than the last.
"We built Snow Day Watch so families can plan their mornings with confidence," said the Founder of Snow Day Watch.
The app is fast, free, and accessible from any device – no downloads required. And as storms intensify in the coming winter months, more users are turning to AI-enhanced forecasting to stay one step ahead.
Try Snow Day Watch today and beat winter at its own game: https://snowdaywatch.com/
