Snow Much fun with Santa at A Huge Wnowball Fight at The Nation's Largest Children's Museum

We brought magic to life in a big way with Santa, snow and seasonal joy. From the thrill of the snowball fight to the festive fun of WinterFaire, we're excited to offer families a one-of-a-kind experience that brings joy to all ages. Post this

Children and their grownups channeled their playful side, taking aim with armfuls of faux, furry snowballs in an unforgettable seasonal celebration alongside Santa, the museum's mascot Rex (the T. rex) and mascots from Indy Eleven soccer team and Indy Fuel hockey team to create SNOW much fun!

They then visited WinterFaire – a magical indoor world featuring a festive, carnival-like atmosphere, fun-filled games, loveable critters and lots of hands-on activities. The experience includes labels in English and Spanish.

Plan Your Visit with Santa

Make the most of the season by visiting Santa throughout his stay. Check the schedule at childrensmuseum.org/visit-Santa to plan a visit. Don't miss Santa's last day at the museum on December 24, 2024. It is a FREE day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for one last chance to capture the holiday spirit with Jolly Old St. Nick.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The Children's Museum is one of the most beloved family destinations in Indianapolis, with interactive exhibits and engaging events that make learning fun year-round. This holiday season, join us to make memories, share smiles, and celebrate winter in the best way possible—with SNOWBALLS!

*Please note: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be closed on Dec. 25, 2024.

Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

