Snow Much fun with Santa at A Huge Wnowball Fight at The Nation's Largest Children's Museum

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis kicked off the holidays with an epic indoor snowball fight led by none other than Santa Claus.
INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Families celebrated the start of the season with the ultimate holiday experience—a huge indoor snowball fight at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis!
Santa Claus slid into town first with a zip down the 47-foot-long Winter Slide followed by a flurry of family-friendly, fun-filled snowball action. The Jolly Old Elf threw out the first of more than 3,000 snowballs before good little girls and boys joined in the fun. The event was packed with holiday cheer.
Children and their grownups channeled their playful side, taking aim with armfuls of faux, furry snowballs in an unforgettable seasonal celebration alongside Santa, the museum's mascot Rex (the T. rex) and mascots from Indy Eleven soccer team and Indy Fuel hockey team to create SNOW much fun!
They then visited WinterFaire – a magical indoor world featuring a festive, carnival-like atmosphere, fun-filled games, loveable critters and lots of hands-on activities. The experience includes labels in English and Spanish.
Plan Your Visit with Santa
Make the most of the season by visiting Santa throughout his stay. Check the schedule at childrensmuseum.org/visit-Santa to plan a visit. Don't miss Santa's last day at the museum on December 24, 2024. It is a FREE day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for one last chance to capture the holiday spirit with Jolly Old St. Nick.
About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis
The Children's Museum is one of the most beloved family destinations in Indianapolis, with interactive exhibits and engaging events that make learning fun year-round. This holiday season, join us to make memories, share smiles, and celebrate winter in the best way possible—with SNOWBALLS!
*Please note: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will be closed on Dec. 25, 2024.
Media Contact
Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org
SOURCE The Children's Museum of indianapolis
Share this article