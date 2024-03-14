SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC, through Alternative Molding Concepts, Broadens Business Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of Pitbull Tactical, LLC

SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC expands its portfolio to encompass not only injection molding services but also advanced personal defense technology with Pitbull Tactical. Post this

Exceptional quality materials and rigorous quality-assurance checks, including extensive testing, set Pitbull Tactical apart. Their Universal Mag Carrier Gen 2, suitable for both single and double-stack magazines ranging from 9 MM to 45 ACP, offers unparalleled durability in a low-profile design. The carrier is ready to use straight out of the box, requiring no adjustments or screws. Notably, when the magazine is drawn, it instantly reverts to its thinnest profile, ensuring convenience and accessibility while maintaining a discreet presence when not in use.

SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC, is excited to integrate the innovative solutions and extensive expertise of Pitbull Tactical into its comprehensive suite of services. This strategic acquisition further solidifies SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC's commitment to providing cutting-edge products and solutions to its clients.

James Cote, President & Co-Owner at SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Pitbull Tactical into the SNOWBALL 5.0 family. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to offering unparalleled products and services to our clients, reinforcing our position as a leader in the industry."

With this acquisition, SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC expands its portfolio to encompass not only injection molding services but also advanced personal defense technology with Pitbull Tactical. The synergy between the two companies enhances the overall capabilities of SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC, allowing them to provide even more comprehensive solutions to their clients.

About SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC (Alternative Molding Concepts):

Established in 2007, SNOWBALL 5.0, LLC, operating as Alternative Molding Concepts, is a leading injection molding company in the Northwest. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, from design and prototyping to full-scale production, assembly, order fulfillment, and sales channel optimization.

About Pitbull Tactical, LLC:

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Pitbull Tactical, is a renowned provider of top-tier home and personal defense technology. Their American-made Universal Mag Carrier is widely acclaimed for its durability, low-profile design, and ease of use.

James Cote, Snowball 5.0, LLC - DBA: Alternative Molding Concepts, 1 208-777-7620, [email protected], https://altmcon.com/

