Snowfeet Pro, World's Most Versatile Ski Skates, Raises over $100k on Kickstarter

The versatile ski equipment can be used by skiers, hikers, cross-country skiers, hockey players, ski instructors, roller skaters, or anyone who wants to try something new and above all, have fun.

After three years in development, Snowfeet PRO are made of highly-durable, fiberglass-reinforced material and can be used on slopes, in snowparks, on cross-country trails, while hiking, or on local sledding hills.

"We created Snowfeet PRO to make skiskating more accessible to everybody and open the door to anyone wishing to becoming a skilled skiskater," said Zbynek Suba, founder of Snowfeet. "Even if you have never skied before, Snowfeet feel so natural that anyone can pick up this sport instantly."

The Snowfeet Pro can easily be used with either regular winter boots/shoes or snowboard boots. They have metal ski edges for quick and effortless stopping, as well as adjustable bindings to fit most sizes.

About Snowfeet:

Snowfeet is a small company of friends and family from a small town that have a global ambition of creating the next big winter sport. Snowfeet originated in Europe, where they were developed by two friends Zbynek and Michael. When Zbynek was a young boy, he owned a pair of simple plastic mini skis and loved sliding down the hiking trails with them.

Inspired by the story of snowboarding father Jake Burton, the founders spent countless days and nights developing the product, as they were devoted to bringing a truly perfect version of Snowfeet, which can be easily attached to winter shoes or snowboard boots.

Success happened when Snowfeet launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2018 and sold thousands of pairs in pre-order. Today, Snowfeet are being sold all over the world and who knows, the sport of skiskating might even make it to the Olympic games one day. Snowfeet are primarily made in the Czech Republic, a country with a long tradition of manufacturing some of the best skis in the world.

Snowfeet is the innovation finalist of ISPO, the world's biggest sports equipment trade show and the winner of one of the world's most influential design competitions A'design and IDA design.

