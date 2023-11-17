"Snowlight" Christmas Album Evokes Holiday Joy and Wonder

From the creator of "The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story" comes a holiday album for the family
ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the creator of "The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story," Chad Eikhoff, and Grammy-award-winning producer Samuel Ash, comes a new holiday album for kids and families across the globe. Featuring five pop-leaning holiday tracks, "Snowlight" explores the beauty, joy and wonder that Christmas evokes for many during the winter season.
Produced both in stereo and in Dolby Atmos, the tracks are meant to feel immersive and joy-filled.
Track titles and features include:
- Snowlight (Live Version), featuring Teddy Obot
- Sprinkles of Christmas (Live Version), featuring CRYS
- A Jolly Christmas Jamboree, featuring Johnny Rez, Mac Sauce, Tyra Madison, CRYS
- Destellos de Navidad, featuring CRYS
- Happy, Merry Christmas (Live Version), featuring Johnny Rez
"Snowlight" was released earlier this month and is now available on all music streaming platforms. Additionally, a limited number of vinyls are available for purchase at Snowlight.info. The proceeds of vinyl sales will go toward the virtual reality (VR) Christmas programming that is touring to children's hospitals along the east coast this holiday season.
The VR program, titled The Snowlight, Show Light Tour, and supported by The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, begins the first week of December and runs through the middle of the month. Programming includes a 12-minute-long VR experience featuring songs from "Snowlight" and transporting participants up to the North Pole for a memorable, magical adventure!
To learn more and to support the tour, visit Snowlight.info and TheJolliestElf.com.
Media Contact
Stacy Shade, TRICK 3D, 1 404-862-4170, [email protected], www.trick3d.com
SOURCE TRICK 3D
Share this article