"Snowlight" Christmas Album Evokes Holiday Joy and Wonder

From the creator of "The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story" comes a holiday album for the family

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the creator of "The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf's Story," Chad Eikhoff, and Grammy-award-winning producer Samuel Ash, comes a new holiday album for kids and families across the globe. Featuring five pop-leaning holiday tracks, "Snowlight" explores the beauty, joy and wonder that Christmas evokes for many during the winter season.

Produced both in stereo and in Dolby Atmos, the tracks are meant to feel immersive and joy-filled.